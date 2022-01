The US and the UK have begun to move embassy staff and their families out of Ukraine as fears mount about a Russian invasion.The US state department ordered the family members of its embassy staff in Ukraine to leave the country on Sunday, citing the “increased threats of significant Russian military action”. American diplomats are also allowed to leave the country if they want to, although they are not yet being ordered to do so. Non-essential embassy staff and US citizens have been urged to leave, and a state department official told AFP that if there was an invasion...

POLITICS ・ 42 MINUTES AGO