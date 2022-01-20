Fire Emblem Heroes Choose Your Legends 6 Voting Begins

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance brought plenty of new features to the Fire Emblem series, including the Laguz, the base, and even voice acting. While many new aspects of the game went on to become series mainstays, one gameplay mechanic was unfortunately forgotten after its final appearance in Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn. The biorhythm system is extremely underrated despite appearing in two of Fire Emblem’s most beloved games. It is arguably one of the franchise’s most unique mechanics, but never made it outside of Tellius even though it adds so much unpredictability to every battle. It deserves to make a return to the franchise one day, whether it is in the form of a remake of Path of Radiance and Radiant Dawn, or in a completely new game. Though it is already an existing mechanic, it was extremely underused; therefore, it will seem new and exciting in a remake or another game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO