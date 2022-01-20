ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Emblem Heroes Choose Your Legends 6 Voting Begins

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year, Nintendo and Intelligent Systems asks Fire Emblem Heroes characters to vote for prospective units. This popularity contest ensures certain characters show up in the game. On January 20, 2022, Fire Emblem Heroes Choose Your Legends 6 voting began. The official website...

goombastomp.com

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance and Radiant Dawn’s Biorhythm Deserves a Return

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance brought plenty of new features to the Fire Emblem series, including the Laguz, the base, and even voice acting. While many new aspects of the game went on to become series mainstays, one gameplay mechanic was unfortunately forgotten after its final appearance in Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn. The biorhythm system is extremely underrated despite appearing in two of Fire Emblem’s most beloved games. It is arguably one of the franchise’s most unique mechanics, but never made it outside of Tellius even though it adds so much unpredictability to every battle. It deserves to make a return to the franchise one day, whether it is in the form of a remake of Path of Radiance and Radiant Dawn, or in a completely new game. Though it is already an existing mechanic, it was extremely underused; therefore, it will seem new and exciting in a remake or another game.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Female Byleth Fire Emblem Figure Includes Two Sword Options

There’s another Fire Emblem figure on the way from Good Smile Company. This time, it is a heroine from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. People will be able to get a 1/7th figure of the female version of Byleth. She will appear first in Japan in February 2023. She costs ¥25,000 there. After that, she’ll show up worldwide in March 2023. Her price in that region is $249.99. She comes with two Sword of the Creator variants.
COMICS
player.one

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Beta Patch 1.6.50 Hero Balancing Changes

A new update for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is now available in the game’s advanced server. Beta Patch 1.6.50 provides balancing changes to certain heroes. The developers have decided to revert all changes made to Silvanna and Terizla in previous patches; citing that they need more time to validate them. They might implement new adjustments in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Fire Emblem Heroes announces Of Lost Kingdoms summoning event

Nintendo and Intelligent Systems have announced a new summoning event for Fire Emblem Heroes known as Of Lost Kingdoms. It will feature Special Heroes who have donned garb reminiscent of the desert nation Hatari. The lineup for this particular event includes Nailah: Hatari Scorcher (voiced by Rachel Robinson, art by...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

“Of Lost Kingdoms”: New Special Units Coming To Fire Emblem Heroes January 17th

Nintendo has published a new trailer for the next batch of special units coming to Fire Emblem Heroes. This latest banner features set desert themed variants of the following Fire Emblem characters:. Nailah: Hatari Scorcher. Karla: Sun-Piercing Steel. Xane: Desert Mirage. Azura (+Leanne): Hatari Duet. The summon banner will run...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Fire Emblem Game Teased by Nintendo Leaker

According to a prominent Nintendo leaker, a new Fire Emblem game is not only in development, but possibly on course to release this year via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. What this game is, the report doesn't say, but it's alleged that the game has been in development for roughly two years at Intelligent Systems, the developer behind the series. And apparently work on the game began right after another Fire Emblem project was cancelled.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends Xavier: Hero overview, skill analysis and release date

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is releasing new heroes in advance server more frequently than ever. A few days back they released a new Marksman Melissa in the Advance server. Melissa is still under development in advance server and their latest addition in the advance server is the new Mage hero Xavier. He is going to be a very interesting hero, with his elegant character design and unique skill sets. Let’s check the abilities and stats of Xavier as he is going to make his way in Mobile Legends.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero Confirmed for Switch, PS4 Later This Year

The Crossbell Saga is finally heading to the West!. Do you remember playing though the Legend of Heroes Crossbell Saga a while back? Chances are that you probably don’t, because it never released outside of a handful of countries in East Asia. Fortunately, that’s all about to change, as NIS America has announced that The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero is finally heading to the West!
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade

Is as brutal as it is brilliant. The Binding Blade also represents a number of significant firsts for Fire Emblem. FE6 was the first entry to release on a handheld, the first to include a Hard mode, the first story with major branching paths, and the first game without a connection to the series’ previously established chronology. Making the transition from home console to handheld can come with its compromises, but Fire Emblem lost little to nothing. Maps are as dense as ever, built around intricate set-pieces. Weapon and item variety is through the roof, allowing for plenty of experimentation. Secrets, side quests, and optional content are in abundance. For a fresh start on new hardware, The Binding Blade doesn’t miss a beat.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero Announcement Teased for Tomorrow

Last year, NIS America revealed that it was localizing not one, not two, not three but four titles in The Legend of Heroes series. Most notable is The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero and Trails to Azure, two critically acclaimed titles essential to the Cold Steel series but only available in Japan since 2010 (and China since 2011). This year, the former will be releasing worldwide and it seems there’s some new details coming for the same.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends Chang’e Guide: Best Build, Emblem and Gameplay Tips

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang’s Chang’e is one of the most powerful mages in the MLBB hero roster since she’s capable of bursting down even the tankiest heroes with her skills. In this Mobile Legends guide, we will take a look at the best emblem, spell, build, including tips and tricks to dominate every game with Chang’e. Without much further Ado, let’s check out her awesome skills.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Get a 360 Look of Hisui in New Pokemon Legends Arceus Video

The Pokemon Company released a new Pokemon Legends Arceus video, which gives viewers a look at Hisui. The video shifts into the first person mode and lets viewers move the camera around. This provides a 360 look of some locations in Hisui. The viewer is taken through a sprawling green fields on the back of a Wyrdeer. Additionally, viewers are given a bird’s eye view as they are flown around by a Braviary. And lastly, the video provides a glimpse of the river-side while riding a Basculegion. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Xbox Game Pass Will Get Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master

The Xbox Game Pass updates for the rest of January 2022 are here, and Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master is there. It is an entirely new entry in the series not yet announced by Bandai Namco. It’s joined by others, like the immediately available Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Chocobo GP Story Mode Teaser Reveals What It Unlocks

Square Enix shares Chocobo GP brief details via Twitter from time to time, and the latest has to do with its Story Mode and potential unlocks. There’s a screenshot that teases it and confirms a number of characters will appear. The announcement confirms that the Chocobo GP Story Mode...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Siren Model Kit Will Return in July

Kotobukiya announced it will offer its Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Siren model kit again. The kit will return in July 2022. There’s no price for it yet. However, when it debuted in November 2018, it cost ¥12,000 (~105.) The exact details about Siren can spoil different elements of Xenoblade...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Leaks and Spoilers Appear Online

People will need to look out for Pokemon Legends: Arceus spoilers, as there are now leaks in the wild. Folks on social media are sharing pictures of retail copies they’ve acquired. Character models, screenshots, and videos are also appearing frequently. [Thanks, Destructoid!]. In general, the Pokemon Legends: Arceus leaks...
VIDEO GAMES

