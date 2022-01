Welcome to 2022! It’s a brand-new year which for many people symbolizes new beginnings and a chance to start fresh. The new year of course brings the time-honored tradition of making new year resolutions. Some people are resolution masters, but for me, it has not always been so easy. In the past, my motivation and hope at the beginning of the year have been high and I have proudly declared my resolutions to everyone around me who would listen. I download apps to help me track whatever progress I’m trying to make and set forth into the new year with high hopes and expectations, ready to crush my dreams.

