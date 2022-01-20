ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

India's Future mulls Supreme Court bid to avoid being named a defaulter - sources

By Aditya Kalra
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCnQD_0dqwhmW700

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Future Group plans to challenge its own lenders in the Supreme Court to avoid being named a defaulter for missing payments, citing its ongoing dispute with partner Amazon.com Inc, three sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Future, the country’s second-largest retailer, has since 2020 failed to complete its $3.4 billion retail asset sale to a rival due to successful legal challenges by Amazon, which argues the Indian group violated certain non-compete contractual terms the two sides had. Future denies any wrongdoing.

Future told Indian exchanges this month it was unable to pay 35 billion rupees ($470 million) it owed to its lenders on Dec. 31 as it could not sell certain small stores due to the dispute with Amazon. It had hoped to use a 30-day grace period to resolve the situation.

Beyond that, banks are bound by Indian law to classify Future’s accounts as a “non-performing asset”, or an NPA, and declare it as a defaulter, further complicating the financial position of the debt-laden company.

The sources said Future was readying an approach to the Supreme Court within days to urge judges to stop its lenders from taking any drastic steps and extend timelines to allow it to sell its small stores and clear its dues.

Future’s 1,700 outlets include roughly 900 small-sized stores, with the rest being large-format hypermarkets and fashion outlets.

Further, Future is also likely to ask judges to direct the country’s central bank to extend the 30-day regulatory grace period and ask the lenders to not declare the Indian retailer as an NPA for the time being, one of the sources said.

The sources declined to be identified as the plans are not public. The lead bankers to Future, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India, and India’s central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Future also did not respond.

Future’s plans signal growing distress at the Indian retail group, which has said it fears liquidation and more than 27,000 job losses at its main retail arm, Future Retail, if its asset sale plan to rival Reliance Industries fails.

One banker who has exposure to Future said lenders will be forced to make financial provisions in their books in line with regulations if Future does not pay up by the end of January, unless there “is a legal angle and a court gives an order to put a hold on it.”

Amazon has long argued that Future violated the terms of a 2019 deal they had signed when the U.S. firm invested $200 million in a Future unit. The U.S. company’s position has so far been backed by a Singapore arbitrator and Indian courts.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

PTC India Financial shares fall 8% on India market regulator notice

BENGALURU, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Shares of PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PTCN.NS) fell as much as 8.3% on Monday after India's market regulator directed the non-banking financial company over the weekend to address corporate governance issues before holding any board meeting. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)...
MARKETS
Reuters

India's Omicron wave may intensify in coming weeks -experts

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s COVID-19 infections, led by the Omicron variant, may see a sharp rise in the coming weeks, some top experts said, noting that the variant was already in community transmission and hospitals were seeing more patients despite a decline in cases in major cities. India...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

India's Swiggy raises $700 mln in funding round led by Invesco

BENGALURU, Jan 24 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed (9984.T) Indian food delivery firm Swiggy said on Monday it raised $700 million in a funding round led by U.S. investment firm Invesco (IVZ.N), as competition intensifies for quick delivery of food and grocery in Asia's third-largest economy. Baron Capital Group, Sumeru Venture, IIFL...
BUSINESS
The Weather Channel

COVID-19: Omicron Variant Has Reached Community Transmission Level in India, Reports Indian Government

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron has reached the community transmission level in India, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) on Sunday. "Omicron is now in community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially", said INSACOG in its recent bulletin published on Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future Group#Amazon Com Inc#The Supreme Court#Indian#Npa#Bank Of Baroda
Agriculture Online

Supreme Court rejects bid for year-round E15 sales

The Supreme Court, without comment, refused to hear an ethanol industry appeal to reinstate year-round sales of E15, gasoline containing 15% ethanol. A federal appeals court ruled last July that the EPA, acting at the direction of then-President Trump, exceeded its authority in approving summertime sales of E15 in 2019.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Amazon
Reuters

UAE regulator approves Gulf's first SPAC framework

DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) has approved a regulatory framework for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), the first in the Gulf, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Monday. The regulation also allows sponsors abroad to apply for approval to list...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Wendel to buy anti-money laundering company ACAMS for $500 million

PARIS (Reuters) - French investment company Wendel has agreed to buy ACAMS, a company which provides training and certifications for anti-money laundering and financial crime prevention, for around $500 million, the companies said on Monday. Wendel struck the acquisition of ACAMS as part of a deal alongside Colibri Group, a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK's De La Rue delays turnaround plan on COVID woes

Jan 24 (Reuters) - British banknote printer De La Rue (DLAR.L) said on Monday its turnaround plan would be delayed by a year, while warning of annual profit below market expectations as increased employee absences due to coronavirus infections hit output. The company, which also makes passports, said other challenges...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UniCredit shares rise as prospects of Russian deal fade

MILAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy's second-biggest bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI) rose in early trade on Monday as investors welcomed the dimming chances of a deal involving bailed-out Russian lender Otkritie Bank. UniCredit had accessed Otkritie's books earlier this month to check whether it could be interested in parts...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Funds see promise in battered Chinese real estate dollar bonds

SHANGHAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Beaten-down dollar bonds issued by Chinese property developers are enticing domestic and global fund managers, some of whom are even planning to launch new funds targeting bargains as Beijing relents in its concerted drive to clean up the sector. Jupai Holdings Ltd, a Chinese wealth...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Carhartt holds firm on employee vaccine mandate: ‘We stand behind our decision’

American workwear company Carhartt is standing by its decision to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations for employees, even as critics have threatened to boycott the company.The clothing firm told employees that a company mandate on Covid vaccinations would be required, despite a Supreme Court ruling against a federal mandate for private companies in the US.“We stand behind our decision because we believe vaccines are necessary to protect our workforce,” Carhartt said in a statement to CBS News. “Carhartt made the decision to implement its own vaccine mandate as part of our long-standing commitment to workplace safety. Our recent communication to employees was...
HEALTH
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Fourth shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel. A fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine given to people over 60 in Israel made them three times more resistant to serious illness than thrice-vaccinated people in the same age group, Israel's Health Ministry said.
WORLD
The Independent

Ukraine crisis – live: US tells diplomats’ families to leave as fears mount over gas supply if Russia invades

The US and the UK have begun to move embassy staff and their families out of Ukraine as fears mount about a Russian invasion.The US state department ordered the family members of its embassy staff in Ukraine to leave the country on Sunday, citing the “increased threats of significant Russian military action”. American diplomats are also allowed to leave the country if they want to, although they are not yet being ordered to do so. Non-essential embassy staff and US citizens have been urged to leave, and a state department official told AFP that if there was an invasion...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

287K+
Followers
271K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy