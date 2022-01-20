ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Biden says any Russian troop movement into Ukraine will be seen as an invasion

By Rebecca Shabad and Shannon Pettypiece
AOL Corp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the movement of any Russian units across the Ukrainian border will be considered an invasion and would be met with a "severe and coordinated economic response" from the U.S. and its allies. "I've been absolutely clear with President Putin. He...

www.aol.com

Comments / 86

cornpop&thebadboys
3d ago

remember when Ukraine was investigating hunter and biden withheld aid until they fired the prosecutor... he admitted it on live TV...

Reply(2)
45
Alfred E Neuman
2d ago

Old man can’t seem to get his story straight. He already agreed to a minor incursion. The world is going to hell with this presidency

Reply(26)
33
swampdonkie
2d ago

"my plane leaves in 3 hours. if that prosecutor isn't fired, then there will be no government aid".

Reply
25
Reuters

Ukraine receives second batch of U.S. weapons in Russian stand-off

KYIV, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Sunday the country had received a second consignment of weapons from the United States as part of defensive aid totalling $200 million. Washington has said it would continue to support Ukraine amid concerns in Kyiv and among its...
MILITARY
AFP

Blinken says has 'no doubts' Germany is resolute on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday he has "no doubts" Germany is maintaining a united front with NATO on the Ukraine crisis, after Berlin faced pressure to toughen its stance against potential Russian aggression. The top US diplomat also dismissed the idea of slapping punitive sanctions on Russia now, before any potential invasion of the former Soviet republic Ukraine, saying sanctions should be used as a means of "dissuading" Moscow from an attack. Blinken's comments follow a week of intense diplomacy in which he held talks with his Russian counterpart and also sat down with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as Kyiv voiced mounting fears of a Russian invasion. Germany was in the hot seat at the weekend after its navy chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserves respect and also suggested it was "nonsense" to think Russia was ready to pour troops into Ukraine.
POLITICS
albuquerquenews.net

US sending Russian weapons to Ukraine

Kiev to receive Russian-made helicopters the US originally bought for Afghanistan. The Biden administration is expediting the transfer of five transport helicopters to Kiev, as Washington insists Moscow is about to "invade" Ukraine any day now. The Mi-17 helicopters were originally purchased from Russia and intended for the US-backed government in Afghanistan, before it surrendered to the Taliban last August.
MILITARY
The Independent

Giuliani associate Igor Fruman who searched for Biden dirt in Ukraine jailed for campaign finance violation

Russian-born Igor Fruman, a Florida businessman who helped former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani search for dirt on Joe Biden in Ukraine ahead of the 2020 election has been sentenced to a year in prison for an unrelated campaign finance charge . Fruman will also have to pay a $10,000 fine. He was ordered to report to prison on 14 March. In September he pleaded guilty to a single charge of solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national. In his plea, he admitted to soliciting a million dollars from Russian businessman Andrey Muraviev. The money was intended to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ukraine: Man named by UK as Putin’s choice to run Kyiv puppet regime says claim ‘fake news’

The man the British government named as being Vladimir Putin’s choice to lead a puppet regime in Ukraine after a Russian invasion has said he will be taking legal action over the “absurd but very damaging fantasy” which has led to threats against him and his family.”Speaking to The Independent, Yevhen Murayev asked the UK authorities to produce evidence he is colluding with the Kremlin to lead a regime of collaborators in an occupation country.The 45-year-old former MP and media owner said that he would be willing to go to London not only to take part in any possible...
POLITICS

