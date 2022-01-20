ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Hurricanes add MAC team to 2026 schedule

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago
The Miami Hurricanes run on the field to play the Virginia Cavaliers on Oct. 24, 2020. The Hurricanes announced they will host Central Michigan in 2026. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Miami will welcome the Chippewas to South Florida about four years from now.

The Hurricanes added a home game against Central Michigan to their 2026 schedule, the school announced Thursday morning. The game will be played on Sept. 26.

The Chippewas, who play in the Mid-American Conference, are the fourth non-conference game on the Hurricanes’ schedule in 2026. Miami will face BYU and Florida A&M at home and go on the road to face South Carolina.

Miami has faced Central Michigan once in program history, beating the Chippewas, 17-12, at home on Sept. 21, 2019.

Central Michigan went 9-4 last season and finished second in the MAC’s West division. The Chippewas are coached by former Florida Gators coach Jim McElwain.

The two teams’ paths intersected in December: When the Hurricanes had to drop out of the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols, Central Michigan replaced them.

