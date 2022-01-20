Miami Hurricanes add MAC team to 2026 schedule

The Miami Hurricanes run on the field to play the Virginia Cavaliers on Oct. 24, 2020. The Hurricanes announced they will host Central Michigan in 2026. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Miami will welcome the Chippewas to South Florida about four years from now.

The Hurricanes added a home game against Central Michigan to their 2026 schedule, the school announced Thursday morning. The game will be played on Sept. 26.

The Chippewas, who play in the Mid-American Conference, are the fourth non-conference game on the Hurricanes’ schedule in 2026. Miami will face BYU and Florida A&M at home and go on the road to face South Carolina.

Miami has faced Central Michigan once in program history, beating the Chippewas, 17-12, at home on Sept. 21, 2019.

Central Michigan went 9-4 last season and finished second in the MAC’s West division. The Chippewas are coached by former Florida Gators coach Jim McElwain.

The two teams’ paths intersected in December: When the Hurricanes had to drop out of the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols, Central Michigan replaced them.