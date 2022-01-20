ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wife Confesses To Crime While Asleep, So Husband Turns Her In To Police

By Dave Basner
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EguPx_0dqwhQ3100
Photo: Getty Images

In what seems like something out of one of Shakespeare's plays, a husband turned his wife in to the police after hearing her speaking in her sleep about a crime she committed.

It happened when Ruth Fort , 47, woke up her husband Antony , 61, by mumbling in her slumber about money. The incident occurred a few weeks after Ruth spent thousands of dollars on a family vacation to Mexico. The trip set off alarm bells for Antony, but she dismissed his suspicions. However, after hearing her sleep-talking , he started investigating and discovered in Ruth's purse the debit card of the wheelchair-bound woman Ruth was hired to look after. He then reported his wife, whom he married in 2010, to the police.

He told The Mirror , "I had my suspicions when Ruth began over-spending. It was more of an instinct really, at first. But when I found the debit card in her purse, I just knew. It was heartbreaking . I loved Ruth deeply, but I could not ignore what she had done. It was abhorrent to me that she could steal from a vulnerable person and I had to report her."

Me and my better half in West hams only football pub

Posted by Ruth Fort on Saturday, June 3, 2017

Antony, who lived with Ruth in England, explained he had been wary of her behavior for a few months, starting around the time she began her work as a caregiver. He said, "One night, in August 2018, I picked Ruth up from work and she told me she'd taken one of the care home residents out shopping that day. She said the lady, who was in a wheelchair, had 98k in her bank account. Something in the way she spoke just made my heart sink. I realized Ruth must have access to the card and pin number. There was no more to it, but I began worrying, even though I had no reason to. It was an instinct."

A few months after that was the trip to Mexico, then came her sleepy confession . He stated, "It all clicked into place, and I felt absolutely sickened. I couldn't believe it. When Ruth woke up, I confronted her, and she admitted everything. I told her to pack her bags and leave. It was heartbreaking, I loved her, and yet I knew I had no choice but to report her."

Posted by Ruth Fort on Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Last year, Ruth was given a suspended jail sentence of 16 months with required drug rehabilitation sessions. In the end, she stole nearly $10,000 from the woman in her care. Meanwhile, the judge praised Antony, calling his actions "commendable" and noting it "must have been a very difficult thing to do."

Ruth was back in court this month for skipping her rehab sessions and missing a meeting with her probation officer. The judge gave her another chance by imposing a curfew on her but warned that if she breaks any other rules she'll be put in prison. As for Antony, he said, "My anger has subsided now, and I want to help her. I feel as though the system has failed us so far."

Comments / 2

Related
5newsonline.com

Husband, wife, child found dead in home, Arkansas police say

PIKE COUNTY, Arkansas — The Arkansas State Police is investigating the deaths of three Pike County residents. Early Sunday afternoon, Jan. 9, family members discovered the bodies of three individuals inside their home on Baker Road, east of Glenwood. The bodies were identified as 25-year-old David Sawyer Claborn, his...
PIKE COUNTY, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
The Independent

Gabby Petito’s parents strike deal with Laundrie family to have her belongings returned

Gabby Petito’s parents have struck a “distribution of property” deal with the Laundrie family to get their daughter’s belongings back once they are released by the FBI.Ms Petito’s personal items left at the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie and seized by the FBI after her disappearance will be handed back to her parents, Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said in a statement. “An agreement in principle with respect to the distribution of property between the two families has been reached.“I have no further comment at this time.”It came as Ms Petito’s parents met with the FBI in...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Police#Confession#Mexico#Mirror
Tracey Folly

My aunt was a 16-year-old bride, and her husband was 30

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. He was dead before forty, and she was a widow at twenty-five. In my earliest memory of my aunt, she is wearing high heels and carrying a shoebox with a puppy inside it. My aunt wore a face full of makeup and dangling earrings.
Shore News Network

Husband intentionally ran over wife, killing her in bank parking lot

SILVER SPRING, MD – A 59-year-old woman is dead after being intentionally struck by a vehicle in a Silver Spring bank parking lot. On Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at approximately noon, Alka Himanshu Tanna of Silver Spring, exited the Capital One bank on the 13000 block of New Hampshire Ave. As she attempted to cross the parking lot, a white Lexus SUV, driven by her husband, 59-year-old Himanshu Maganlal Tanna of Silver Spring, accelerated and struck his wife several times with his vehicle.
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Mom Insists Son Confess To Cheating On Pregnant Wife

Some parents try to help cover up their kids’ wrongdoings, but one mom on Reddit is being praised for trying to make her son come clean about his. In a post to the “Am I the a-hole” section, the mother explains that her 26-year-old son Paul went out with his friends on New Year’s Eve and his wife Julia, who’s eight months pregnant, stayed home with his parents. And the trouble started when one of Paul’s friends let it slip to his mom that he ditched them to “spend the night” with his ex instead.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Missing woman’s ‘lover’ arrested after police find headless torso at his home

The search for a missing woman in Louisiana has led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man who authorities allege has refused to comply with an investigation. Benjamin Beale, 34, was apprehend at home in New Orleans on Tuesday, and according to an affidavit obtained by WDSU-TV, a dismembered body was found.He reportedly admitted to police that he and Julia Dardar, 36, were having relationship problems, and a woman’s remains were found in a freezer at his address.A torso and head, as well as instruments including a saw and googles, were located in the freezer onboard a bus parked at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
blavity.com

Rapper J $tash Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend In Front Of Her 3 Kids Before Killing Himself

Rapper J $tash allegedly killed his girlfriend as her three children watched before turning the gun on himself, People reports. The rapper, whose real name is Justin Joseph, allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend Jeanette Gallegos, 27, in Temple City, California. According to the New York Post, the couple got into an argument before Joseph led Gallegos into her bedroom, where police found their bodies.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

127K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy