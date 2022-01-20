ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago
… shopping at Dollar Tree in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County, and the ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will be presented each day. You might get caught by our cameras, and if you’d like an emailed copy of this photo, send an email request to [email protected] If you do that, you will win a free month’s subscription to The Laurinburg Exchange — so keep watching.

Jasper blankets Scotland County with snow

LAURINBURG — Scotland Count woke to a winter wonderland Saturday morning, as up to about 4 inches of snow blanketed the ground. The storm, named Jasper by the National Weather Service, took its time getting to the region, but when it did, things started with a light, freezing rain before turning to snow at about 9 p.m. Friday.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
LAURINBURG — Scotland County Department of Social Services reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone stole six catalytic converters from their county vehicles. LAURINBURG — The Speedway on South Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that a young black male wearing a black coat,...
LAURINBURG, NC
Sweet United Way fundraiser underway

LAURINBURG — The sweetest gift you can give this Valentine’s Day won’t just make your sweetheart smile. The United Way of Scotland County is hosting its fifth annual Candy Gram fundraiser. The group will be selling candy bouquets and delivering them to recipients, said Coy Moody of the United Way.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
State certification

Sgt. Timothy Craig Wilkerson was honored during the Laurinburg City Council meeting with an advanced law enforcement certificate. The certificate was signed off by the Attorney General along with the chairman and members of the North Carolina Criminal Justice Certification and Training Standards Committee. He was joined by Mayor Jim Willis, Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams and his son Officer Alston Wilkerson.
LAURINBURG, NC
Message from Scotland County Schools

LAURINBURG — Due to the threat of severe weather conditions that may impact school safety, Scotland County Schools will implement the Remote Learning plan on Friday for all staff and students. On Thursday afternoon, students will be sent home with a digital device for classwork, and pre-packed meals for...
LAURINBURG, NC
LUMBERTON — Southern Commercial Development’s Traffic Control Division has released an announcement regarding future closures or flagging operations at railroad crossings in the Robeson County area beginning in March. Crossings listed below have been scheduled by CSX Transportation to be complete closures for repair, or flagging operations, which...
FAIRMONT, NC
Home COVID-10 tests are available

LAURINBURG — The federal government is making home COVID-19 tests available to the public, but there are stipulations. All someone has to do is log on to www.covidtests.gov. When ordering the four free tests, they can only go to one residence and shipping time is estimated at between seven and 12 days.
LAURINBURG, NC
LUMBERTON — During a regular meeting Tuesday, Robeson County Commissioners approved applying for FY 2022 Essential Single-Family Rehabilitation Loan Pool Program, which is issued by the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency. The approval will allow for Adrian Lowery, director of the Lumberton Housing Authority, to apply for the funds and act as an administrator on behalf of the county.
LUMBERTON, NC
Center sponsoring a month-long food drive

LAURINBURG — With a New Year comes some of the same needs. HearingLife is stepping up to help the needy in the community with a food drive that runs through Feb. 14. Community members can donate items like canned goods, cereal, paper products and hygiene items at the HearimgLife office located at 915 S. Main St. in Laurinburg.
LAURINBURG, NC
The city given a good audit

LAURINBURG — The results from a recent audit for the city of Laurinburg came back nearly clean, with only two red flags. Carl Head from Roche, Head and Associates gave a summary of the audit to the Laurinburg City Council on Tuesday during its monthly meeting. “The statement of...
LAURINBURG, NC
UNCP Homecoming Royalty to sponsor coat drive

PEMBROKE – The UNC-Pembroke Homecoming Royalty will co-host a coat/jacket drive on campus January 17-21 in partnership with the Office of Community and Civic Engagement. Donations of new or gently used coats and jackets are being accepted at various drop-off locations: Chavis University Center mall; Student Hub, Chavis University Center Room 225; CARE Resource Center, Ebert Building, 902 Dogwood Lane, Pembroke, during regular hours of operation (hours available at uncp.edu/crc).
PEMBROKE, NC
MLK Day closings in Scotland County

LAURINBURG — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, so many businesses, as well as federal, state city and county offices, will be closed in observance of the holiday. Following are the closings around Scotland County:. — All county offices will be closed on Monday. Essential personnel such as...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton and Marlboro County, S.C.) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services here.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Council set to meet Tuesday

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council is set to meet Tuesday for its first meeting of 2022. One of the top items on the agenda is to honor the late Councilman Don Rainer, who died at the end of December. The Council will also discuss the vacancy on the council due to the loss of Rainer.
LAURINBURG, NC
