Coroner identifies body in Frankfort house fire as 30-year-old Chelsea Rae Josephine Cooper

CHILLICOTHE — The Ross County Coroner has identified the individual found dead Jan. 17 in a burning house as Chelsea Rae Josephine Cooper.

The body of Cooper, 30, was found at 7549 Ohio 28 in Frankfort.

How Cooper died remains under investigation. No injuries, other than as a result of the fire, were found on Cooper's body during the autopsy, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

According to a news release from the Ross County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 8 p.m. Jan. 17, the sheriff's office received a report of a burglary in progress at that address. When deputies arrived they found the residence on fire.

Fire crews discovered the body inside the home.

Detectives from the sheriff's office are working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office on this investigation.

No other information is available for release at this time.