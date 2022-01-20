2022 Ford Ranger Will Gain Auto Start-Stop Removal Option

This vehicle is the epitome of what a custom truck should be as it boasts plenty of power and style to impress any enthusiast. There are three incredible facets of modification in the automotive community that make up the ridiculous world of aftermarket customization. These are small trucks, air suspension, and V8 engine swaps, as they have proven to be an incredible platform for you to begin building your dream vehicle. The small truck aspect is a prevalent subject of discussion within the automotive community because of its astonishing abundance and a high potential for some great customization. This particular truck is a fantastic example because it takes all three aspects mentioned above of automotive customization. So what makes this tiny truck one of the most astonishing automotive creations ever to hit the internet?

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO