ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2022 Ford Ranger Will Gain Auto Start-Stop Removal Option

fordauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent months, supply chain issues have prompted Ford to offer a number of models without auto start-stop, including the 2022 Ford Explorer as Ford Authority reported back in September, the 2021 Ford F-150 last year, and the 2021 Ford Expedition – though the full-size SUV didn’t offer that option for...

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

2023 Ford Mustang: Stop What You’re Doing And Check Out The Next Pony Car

One of the toughest jobs in the automotive industry is redesigning an iconic model and that task is even more difficult when it’s something as revered as the Ford Mustang. However, that hasn’t stopped the team in Dearborn from plowing ahead with the next-generation pony car as spy photographers have snapped the highly-anticipated model wearing a production body.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

How Much Ford’s F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Costs

Ford says the new F-150 Lightning EV pickup is the smartest truck the company has ever made. It also happens to have the full weight of Ford's electric future riding on its battery-laden frame. Sure, the Mach-E was a nice place to start, but the electric F-150 is the true litmus test for Ford. Can Dearborn build an electric truck that's authentic to the brand's heritage, equally as capable as its gas counterparts, and appealing to hardcore truck fans? Only time will tell.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Dodge Challenger Smokes Ford Mustang In The Pony Car Wars

For the longest time, Ford has been America's favorite purveyor of pony cars. The Ford Mustang has always been a beloved product, but Dodge has been consistently eating away at the Blue Oval's piece of the pie, and that has finally culminated in Dodge being crowned the king. Both automakers...
CARS
Motorious

1966 Chevy II Nova Is Fully Restored 4-Speed Dream Car

Hi-performance V-8. Four-speed. Positraction. Dual exhaust. Could be yours!. A small automobile built by General Motors, the Chevrolet Chevy II/Nova was produced through five different generations from 1962 through 1979, and again with model years 1985 through 1988. The Chevy II/Nova was built on the X-body platform before it was replaced by the 1980 Chevrolet Citation, but the Nova moniker returned again in 1985. This stunning 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II/Nova kicked off the highly desired second-generation with this particular beauty is up for grabs, and you could win it!
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford Trucks#Ford Explorer#Ford Expedition#Vehicles#Ford Authority#Carbonized Gray#Hot Pepper Red Metallic#Splash Limited Edition#The Splash Package
MotorTrend Magazine

Ford Warns Dealers and Customers Alike: Don’t Screw With F-150 Lightning Sales

It seems that Ford is ready to do nearly anything to protect the upcoming F-150 Lightning EV pickup from negative news or a poor customer experience. The automaker is hoping to head off a big potential doozy that's endemic to hotly anticipated new car debuts: Egregious dealer markups on new F-150 Lightnings. Dealers are being warned against asking for additional deposits or any other presale payments. It also puts in a new "no-sale" provision upon purchase for the customers, to prevent folks from flipping their Lightnings for a quick buck.
BUYING CARS
The Car Connection

Ford F-150 recalled for two separate issues

Ford announced last month two recalls of the bestselling Ford F-150 pickup truck. The first and larger recall involves new Ford F-150 pickup trucks in crew cab configurations equipped with four-wheel drive and the 5.5-foot short bed. Certain 2021-2022 models equipped with the 302A equipment group available on XLT and above trims have a sound insulation package that could affect the aluminum driveshaft. The underbody insulators could sag and scrape a joint at the transfer case.
CARS
Ars Technica

Here are the 10 best cars, trucks, and SUVs we tested in 2021

I can barely believe it's once again that time of year when I sit down and look through everything we drove during the last 12 months to see what stood out. And what a 12 months they've been, with a number of highly anticipated new models, including quite a few new battery electric vehicles. In fact, more than half of my top 10 are BEVs, which says good things about ever-expanding consumer options. Read on to find out what impressed in 2021.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Advises Used Car Buyers to Avoid These Luxury SUV Models

Avoid these popular luxury SUVs a seller may be trying to unload on you in the used car market that turn out to have reliability issues. Not all cars we desire fit our budget. Therefore, one alternative is to wait a few years to pick up a used vehicle of the desired model to take advantage of the substantial vehicle depreciation. Not only will you benefit from the savings, but also enjoy the safety features and higher end modifications and trim that make for a more enjoyable ride.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CarBuzz.com

Ford Maverick Buyers Are Selecting Surprising Options

The enthusiasts over at theMaverick Truck Club have put together a series of purchase stats for the Ford Maverick to provide some insight into what options and engines were the most popular, among a series of other equipment choices. Contributions to this census consist of over 4,000 users which means while this isn't indicative of the entire consumer base, it's a decent sample size.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Why Did This 2003 Ford SUV Sell For Over $100,000?

The Ford Excursion is long gone, having been discontinued following the 2005 model year. The Ford Expedition Max is currently the Blue Oval's biggest SUV, and that's more than enough for a majority of customers shopping in this segment. The Excursion lasted for only one generation and shared a platform with the F-Series Super Duty, giving in impressive towing capabilities.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Ford F-150 Tailgate Combines The Best Of Ram And Chevy

Trucks are big business in America - just look at the sales figures to see the Ford F Series dominating year after year after year. But when all modern full-size trucks are good at their jobs, manufacturers need to set them apart from their rivals. Of late, we've seen the basic tailgate come into focus as Chevrolet and Ram have both reinvented it in an attempt to make it more functional and more useful for a number of applications.
CARS
Motor1.com

1953 Chevrolet Custom Truck Is Not Easy On The Eyes

We’ve seen plenty of custom trucks and cars, virtually from all around the world, and we thought we were prepared for everything. It turns out there are special secret builds that we weren’t aware of and that make us wish we hadn’t found them. One such weird creation is this custom Chevrolet truck, based on a 1953 model.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best SUVs to Buy in 2022

SUVs are everywhere. They're the hot, molten core of American vehicular life, serving their owners and passengers as commuter shuttles, school buses, off-road toys, and everything in between. And of course, SUVs—or crossover SUVs, if you prefer—come in just about every form imaginable, with various models offering features including two or three rows of seats, huge internal combustion power, towing capability, hybrid or electric propulsion, modern safety and convenience technology, and more. The best SUVs are available in every size and price class, from small city runabouts to huge workhorses and from bare-bones rock crawlers to full-bore luxury liners. Here at MotorTrend, we've tested and driven them all—and then ranked them in our Ultimate Car Rankings. If you're looking for the top-rated SUVs for 2022, these are our picks in every segment we rank.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Coyote Swapped 1985 F-150 Is The Ultimate Muscle Truck

This vehicle is the epitome of what a custom truck should be as it boasts plenty of power and style to impress any enthusiast. There are three incredible facets of modification in the automotive community that make up the ridiculous world of aftermarket customization. These are small trucks, air suspension, and V8 engine swaps, as they have proven to be an incredible platform for you to begin building your dream vehicle. The small truck aspect is a prevalent subject of discussion within the automotive community because of its astonishing abundance and a high potential for some great customization. This particular truck is a fantastic example because it takes all three aspects mentioned above of automotive customization. So what makes this tiny truck one of the most astonishing automotive creations ever to hit the internet?
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

This Is What the Ford Fusion Could Have Become

Ford revealed the new Mondeo at its China Design Center in Shanghai today, calling the sedan's look "a bold new design language for China." The new model will go on sale in China this year. If things were different and Ford hadn't chosen to concentrate on SUVs and trucks in...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorTrend’s Best Midsize Pickup Trucks to Buy in 2022

When it comes to purchasing a new car, the possibilities can be overwhelming. MotorTrend has some of the best midsize pickup trucks available in 2022, with prices of these new trucks ranging from mid-$20,000s upwards of $50,000. MotorTrend picked the 2022 Nissan Frontier as one of the best midsize pickup...
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 Ford Mustang spy shots: Redesigned pony car spotted for first time

A prototype for the seventh-generation Ford Mustang, the S650, has been spotted for the first time. Previously thought to be arriving in late 2022 as a 2023 model, the car is now expected to arrive midway through 2023, which means we'll likely see it arrive as a 2024 model. Blame supply shortages and other pandemic-related disruptions for the delay.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Reveals Why Mustang GT And Mach 1 Lost Horsepower

An all-new Ford Mustang will be arriving soon. The seventh-generation pony car, internally called the S650, will arrive as a 2024 model. Until then, the sixth-gen Mustang remains on sale. We recently reported the Dodge Challenger stole the No. 1 sales spot from the Mustang in the so-called pony car wars for 2021. The Chevy Camaro, as expected, came in at a distant third. An all-electric Camaro or, alternatively, an all-electric muscle sedan, is said to be in the works.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Stops Building Mustangs For Endlessly Frustrating Reason

The auto industry's problems from 2021 have continued into 2022. Next year may be no different. The world is continuing to fight its way out of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting supply chain issues affecting basic goods and new vehicles. Automakers have been dealing with a semiconductor chip shortage, a crucial component required for final vehicle assembly. Major money-makers like trucks and SUVs have received chip priority over traditional sedans and sports cars, and Detroit's muscle cars, such as the Ford Mustang, haven't been immune, with Mustang production now shut down again after a stoppage early in 2021.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy