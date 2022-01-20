ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Portugal draws fire with plan for COVID-positive voters

By BARRY HATTON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQ0LQ_0dqwgRbr00
1 of 2

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s government is under fire over its plans to let people infected with COVID-19 cast their ballots at polling stations in an upcoming election, as officials struggle to square the right to vote with the duty to protect public health.

Eligible voters who are infected and confined at home — as many as 600,000 people on the day of the Jan. 30 election, officials estimate — are to be allowed to vote in person as an exceptional measure, the government announced Thursday.

However, it recommends that they vote only in a 6 p.m.-7 p.m. time slot, when polling stations are traditionally less busy, Justice and Interior Minister Francisca Van Dunem said after a Cabinet meeting.

She said that it is not operationally practical to establish separate corridors and booths in polling stations for infected people.

She said she trusted in the “historically exemplary behavior” of the Portuguese to ensure voting goes safely and smoothly.

Portugal on Thursday officially reported more than 56,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 — a new record amid a recent surge blamed on the omicron variant.

Mask use is mandatory in indoor public areas, and the General Directorate for Health issued a recommendation that infected people should wear either surgical masks or FFP2 masks — but not cloth masks — in polling stations. Furthermore, they should get there either on foot or by car, avoiding public transport.

The National Association of Public Health Doctors expressed astonishment at the measures, saying they represented “a failure of planning” for the election, which was foreseen two months ago.

The government decision sets “an avoidable precedent,” by permitting infected people to leave confinement, and will make it harder for health authorities to persuade infected people to stay at home, the association said in a statement.

It said it would recommend that doctors refuse any medical liability related to the government’s measures.

Though the number of infected people has surged in Portugal, pressure on the public health system has remained manageable, authorities say. On Wednesday, there were just over 2,000 people in hospital and 152 in intensive care.

The health ministry says 89% of the population of 10.3 million is fully vaccinated, one of the highest rates in the world.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Portugal begins early voting in snap general election

Early voting began in Portugal on Sunday for a snap general election, with polls showing the incumbent Socialists still ahead though with their lead over the nearest centre-right rivals narrowing. The early voting option was provided this year to reduce crowding on election day, next Sunday, due to the pandemic.
WORLD
The Independent

‘Time to be ourselves again’ – Taoiseach announces end to Covid-19 restrictions

Irish premier Micheal Martin has told the nation it is “time to be ourselves again” as he announced the lifting of almost all Covid-19 restrictions.On Friday, the Irish Cabinet signed off plans to lift all regulations – except for mask-wearing, self-isolation and Covid passes for international travel – from 6am on Saturday.Workers will return to offices on a staggered basis from Monday while normal hours will resume in the hospitality industry this weekend.A report from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has advised Government that Ireland has “weathered the Omicron storm” and that all the key indicators have stabilised...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Lisbon#Ap#Justice#Interior#Cabinet#Portuguese#Omicron
The Independent

Covid restrictions look set to be lifted from 6am on Saturday

Workers could return to offices from Monday while normal hours will resume in the hospitality industry this weekend, under plans set to be approved by Cabinet Ministers met on Friday on foot of advice from public health bosses that the vast majority of pandemic restrictions can be lifted on a phased basis.Mask-wearing looks set to continue until the end of February, self-isolation will remain in place for symptomatic people and Covid passes will still be needed for international travel.But all other restrictions look set to be lifted from 6am on Saturday, sources have told the PA news agency.Nphet has advised...
WORLD
The Independent

Majority of Covid restrictions lift in Ireland

Ireland has taken a significant stride back to normality after the majority of Covid curbs on society were lifted.Sweeping relaxations announced by the Government on Friday evening came into effect at 6am on Saturday.The move will see an 8pm curfew on the hospitality sector lifted with pubs and restaurants able to trade restriction free.Covid certification passes will no longer be required to gain entry to hospitality, entertainment and leisure outlets.Live events and sporting events can return to full capacity audiences and guidance advising limits on household visits has been removed.Workers across Ireland will return to offices on a staggered basis...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Varadkar plays down prospect of immediate reopening for hospitality

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has played down the prospect of an immediate reopening of society ahead of a Cabinet meeting to discuss lifting almost all Covid-19 restrictions.Nphet has advised the Government that most pandemic rules can go, but that they should be removed in a phased manner.Mr Varadkar said there was no basis for the restrictions being in place without a public health rationale, but said it could take time to unpick the legislation underpinning them.Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says that the Government will consider the advice from Nphet and will need to work out timings for the expected easing of restrictions,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Telegraph

Sadiq Khan strikes fear into Tory voters with road tolls plan

Sadiq Khan could not help getting a dig in at the Prime Minister before even mentioning plans to slap a toll on the capital’s drivers. Boris Johnson’s position is “untenable” and he “should resign” in the wake of revelations about parties in Downing Street during the coronavirus restrictions, he told Sky News.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine crisis – live: US tells diplomats’ families to leave as fears mount over gas supply if Russia invades

The US and the UK have begun to move embassy staff and their families out of Ukraine as fears mount about a Russian invasion.The US state department ordered the family members of its embassy staff in Ukraine to leave the country on Sunday, citing the “increased threats of significant Russian military action”. American diplomats are also allowed to leave the country if they want to, although they are not yet being ordered to do so. Non-essential embassy staff and US citizens have been urged to leave, and a state department official told AFP that if there was an invasion...
POLITICS
AFP

Beijing tests 2 million for coronavirus as Winter Olympics loom

Beijing city officials on Sunday said all two million residents of a neighbourhood where a small cluster of coronavirus cases was detected will be tested, less than two weeks before the start of the Winter Olympics. China's cases constitute a tiny fraction of the massive surge in countries around the globe, with the highly contagious Omicron variant driving a fresh spike in infections. Still, multiple small outbreaks around China -- including in Beijing -- have tested its strict "zero Covid" policy, which authorities have pursued even as the rest of the world has gradually reopened. Local authorities have identified Fengtai district in southern Beijing as the epicentre of a cluster, with the number of cases in the capital totalling 43.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

731K+
Followers
378K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy