ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

French premier says vaccine pass to go into effect Monday

By SYLVIE CORBET, BARBARA SURK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZ465_0dqwg93G00
FILE - Parliament members attend a session of questions to the Government at the French National Assembly in Paris, Jan. 4, 2022. France's parliament is voting Sunday on a bill that would exclude unvaccinated people from restaurants, movie theaters, sports arenas and other venues, the central measure of government efforts to protect hospitals amid record numbers of virus infections. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Jean Castex says a new COVID-19 pass will go into effect Monday, severely restricting the public lives of those who refuse to get inoculated by banning them from domestic flights, restaurants, sports events and other venues.

“(The pass) ... is necessary if we want to preserve and increase our vaccination coverage in the event of new variants,” Castex said Thursday. The so-called vaccine pass “clearly puts constraints on the unvaccinated,” he added.

As of Monday, full vaccination will be needed to enter restaurants and bars, cinemas, theaters and other leisure and sport facilities, and to take interregional trains and domestic flights. The measure applies to everyone 16 and over. The government said some exceptions are planned for those who have recently recovered from COVID-19.

Castex also said France’s virus surge is showing signs of waning but pressure on hospitals remains high, which is why the government wants to keep current restrictions in place for 12 more days.

“This exceptional wave is not over, but its waning effects are a positive sign,” the prime minister told a press conference in Paris.

He said that, starting Feb. 2, working from home at least three days per week will no longer be mandated and wearing a mask outdoors will be lifted. Nightclubs will open Feb. 16.

Also starting Monday, children aged 12 to 17 years old will be eligible for a booster shoot, Castex said.

The vaccine pass is key to stopping the highly contagious omicron variant from spreading, Castex said.

But he conceded that the measure could be suspended “if the number of infections sharply drops and the burden on hospitals becomes significantly lighter.”

France has been the virus’ epicenter in Europe, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant. The country on Monday alone reported a record 525, 525 new cases.

On average, over 320,000 cases per day have been recorded over the past week. Yet numbers of new patients admitted into hospitals’ intensive care units decreased by 15% over the same period, letting the government hope that the situation will improve in the coming weeks.

Earlier Thursday, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said more than 1 million adults got their first COVID-19 vaccine shot over the past month, after the plan for the vaccine pass was announced.

About 92% of French adults — over 48 million people — are already fully vaccinated, and 94% have received at least one shot.

The French parliament approved the new measure over the weekend after weeks of heated debate. The Constitutional Council will release its assessment on Friday.

___

Barbara Surk contributed from Nice, France.

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

First flights leave Chinese city Xi'an as travel curbs ease

The first commercial airline flights in one month took off Saturday from Xi’an in western China as the government eased travel curbs imposed after a coronavirus outbreak ahead of next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing Seven planes took off, according to the website of Xi’an Xianyang International Airport. It said four were due to arrive Sunday.Access to Xi’an, a city of 13 million people about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) southwest of Beijing, was suspended Dec. 22 following an outbreak attributed to the coronavirus’s delta variant.The ruling Communist Party has stepped up enforcement of its “zero tolerance” strategy that aims...
WORLD
US News and World Report

French Senate Approves Latest COVID Measures and Vaccine Pass

PARIS (Reuters) - The French Senate approved on Thursday the government's latest measures to tackle the COVID-19 virus, including a vaccine pass, which has encountered some opposition among the public after President Emmanuel Macron's harsh criticism of the unvaccinated. The Senate backed the COVID measures and legislation for a COVID...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Attal
theedgemarkets.com

French National Assembly adopts vaccine pass law

PARIS (Jan 17): The French National Assembly, or the lower house of the Parliament, adopted on Sunday (Jan 16) evening a law which will transform the health pass into a stricter vaccine pass in a bid to curb the country's surging Covid-19 cases. The National Assembly adopted the law by...
WORLD
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Disneyland Paris to Require ‘Vaccine Pass’ Following New French Government Laws

According to the official Disneyland Paris website, France has announced the upcoming launch of a Vaccine Pass for all people aged 16 years or older to access leisure activities. Disneyland Paris will follow these government requirements accordingly, however, the exact date and rules for implementation are pending official publication of the law and its implementation decree(s).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gazette

French parliament approves vaccine pass

PARIS (Reuters) - France's parliament gave final approval on Sunday to the government's latest measures to tackle the COVID-19 virus, including a vaccine pass contested by anti-vaccine protestors. Lawmakers in the lower house of parliament voted 215 in favour to 58 against, paving the way for the law to enter...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Nightclub#French#Ap
ktwb.com

Vaccine pass better than a mandatory order, says French govt spokesman

PARIS (Reuters) -A mandatory order would not be the most efficient way to encourage those not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get the shot and that plans to toughen health pass conditions were already yielding results, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said. People in France already have to show either proof of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

French Politician Attacked by Anti-COVID Vaccine Pass Demonstrators

PARIS (Reuters) - French politician Stephane Claireaux, who is a member of President Emmanuel Macron's ruling La Republique En Marche party, said on Monday that he had been attacked over the weekend by protesters demonstrating against France's COVID health pass. The attack on Claireaux, which occurred on Sunday, comes amid...
PROTESTS
Nature.com

The French health pass holds lessons for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination

The passe sanitaire increased levels of vaccination, but to a lower extent among the most vulnerable, and did not reduce vaccine hesitancy itself, showing the importance of outreach to underserved communities and the potential limits of mandatory vaccination policies. Public authorities in many countries are considering mandating vaccination against COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
CBS News

Austrian Parliament votes to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for most adults

Austria's parliament voted Thursday to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults from February 1, the first of its kind in Europe. Lawmakers voted 137 to 33 in favor of the mandate, which will apply to all residents of Austria aged 18 and over. Exemptions are made for pregnant women, people who for medical reasons can't be vaccinated, or who have recovered from a coronavirus infection in the past six months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Russia hits all-time high of new infections, blames omicron

Daily new coronavirus infections in Russia reached an all-time high Friday and authorities blamed the highly contagious omicron variant, which they expect to soon dominate the country's outbreak.Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova on Friday noted “intensive spread of the omicron variant” and said the authorities “expect it to become the dominating” variant driving the outbreak. The state coronavirus task force Golikova heads reported 49,513 new infections on Friday — the highest yet in the pandemic. Record numbers of 15,987 new cases and 5,922 cases were reported respectively in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city. In light of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

France’s New COVID-19 Vaccine Pass Begins Monday

Jan. 23, 2022 -- France’s new COVID-19 vaccine pass goes into effect on Monday, requiring ages 16 and older to show proof of vaccination to enter public places such as bars, restaurants, sports events, theaters, museums, entertainment venues and domestic flights and trains. The COVID-19 vaccine pass is replacing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

731K+
Followers
378K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy