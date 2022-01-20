ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Jen Psaki talks COVID-19, Biden's press conference, crime, foreign policy on 'America's Newsroom'

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

video.foxnews.com

New York Post

Jen Psaki defends Biden’s jab at reporter’s ‘stupid’ Ukraine question

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that President Biden called a reporter’s question about Ukraine-Russia tensions “stupid” because its premise was incorrect. Biden griped, “What a stupid question” Thursday when Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich asked him, “Why are you waiting on [Russian President Vladimir]...
POTUS
Fox News

'Hannity' on Biden's press conference

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on January 19, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. And thank you, Tucker, and welcome to HANNITY. And after days and days and days of resting, studying, prepping,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
@JohnLocke

Biden’s Press Conference Performance Proves ‘Frightening’

Rich Lowry of National Review Online worries about the potential impact of President Biden’s latest press conference performance. Biden’s press conference was genuinely frightening. If there’s one thing you’d think an old political hand would know how to do, it’s say the appropriate things about a budding foreign-policy crisis and otherwise shut up. Biden was simply incapable of doing it. This wasn’t Biden losing his chain of thought or getting someone’s name wrong, mistakes that we all make and make more often as we get older. This was a president of the United States who flatly couldn’t be trusted to address a potential war in Europe. He seemed to say that Russia could get away with an incursion short of a major invasion, then, given the opportunity to clean it up, rambled on about internal differences in NATO. He also predicted that Putin would go in. It’s easy seeing Putin considering this a greenlight for the sort of hybrid attack he’s used before, and it seemed Biden had no idea that what he was saying was problematic and perhaps profoundly harmful. Of course, afterward, the White House came out with a statement saying that any invasion whatsoever will be met with a united NATO response. But there’s no clarifying or walking back what everyone witnessed at that press conference.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News

