ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bimson joins Sportradar as COO to partake in ‘revolutionising’ industry

By Jessie Sale
insidersport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSportradar has appointed Andrew Bimson to the role of Chief Operating Officer in North America in a bid for future growth. The sports technology company has stated that Bimson will be mainly responsible for expanding three core business areas – Betting & Gaming, Sports Entertainment (media solutions) and ad:s (marketing...

insidersport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Diesel Names North American CEO, Stitch Fix Taps Chief Technology Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 24, 2022: Diesel has appointed Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America. Poletto, a manager with many years of experience in the fashion industry, will report to Diesel’s global CEO, Massimo Piombini, and will take charge of the company’s development on a key market with great growth potential for the brand. He takes up his post immediately. Poletto has worked in the luxury and retail sectors for about 30 years....
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Industry veteran Stephen Joyce joins the experienced team at TourismSolved

UNITED STATES - TourismSolved, a marketing services and technology firm dedicated to helping tour and attraction operators increase bookings and profitability, announced that industry veteran Stephen Joyce has joined its team as a Business Development lead. In this role, Stephen will help expand the company’s partnerships and leverage his 15+ years in tours and attractions to help TourismSolved’s clients grow their businesses.
BUSINESS
c21media.net

Veteran industry exec Emilia Nuccio joins FilmRise to head international sales

New York-based studio, distributor and streaming operator FilmRise has appointed Emilia Nuccio to the newly created position of VP for international sales. Nuccio’s responsibilities will include overseeing all international deals and selling the company’s catalogue, including its new releases and coproductions, internationally. She will report to Melissa Wohl, senior VP and head of sales at FilmRise.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Nemaura Medical Names Industry Veteran as COO

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, has appointed Dr. Arash (Ash) Ghadar as chief operating officer. Currently a non-executive director at Medilink Midlands, Ghadar served for 10 years as the technical director of London-based Datalink Electronics (Datalink), where he managed the design team as an autonomous entity within Datalink. In that capacity, he oversaw the day-to-day operations, business planning, legal affairs, finance, sales and business development of the design team. He also managed numerous technical projects for the company’s healthcare and industrial customers; those projects included product-development lifecycle, feasibility studies, design, development, prototyping, validation, certification, quality management and volume manufacturing. “Ash will play an important role at Nemaura as we begin to scale up our manufacturing and distribution operations,” said Nemaura Medical CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury in the press release. “He brings over 20 years of product development, management and leadership experience spanning both business and technical disciplines. His main area of expertise is in the medical devices sector, and primarily within a contract design and manufacturing setting, that will be a true asset for the Company during the commercialization phase of our growth.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coo#Business Marketing#Bloomberg Lp#Betting Gaming#Sports Entertainment
Washington Business Journal

Va. firm joins the ed-tech industry M&A train with an Arizona acquisition

Ellucian, a Reston software company in the ed-tech sphere, has announced plans to buy CampusLogic, one of Arizona's most high-profile startups. CampusLogic currently employs more than 150 people and makes financial aid software for higher-education institutions. The company works with nearly 800 schools to help students navigate the tangled web of scholarships, grants and other funding options. In 2021, the company helped connect more than 856,000 students to $8.46 million in scholarship funds.
RESTON, VA
propertyindustryeye.com

Well-known industry figure joins major PropTech supplier

Gary Barker has joined The Lettings Hub as chief technology officer. The prominent industry tech figure has held a number of high-profile roles, including CEO of The Reapit Group and group chief technology officer at Connells. Barker will perform the role at The Lettings Hub in addition to his existing...
TECHNOLOGY
roi-nj.com

Financial services expert joins BlockFi as new COO

BlockFi, a crypto financial services company in Jersey City, appointed Deborah Barta as its chief operating officer, according to a Tuesday announcement. In this newly formalized role, Barta will drive operational maturity and support the execution of BlockFi’s strategic vision. “BlockFi has been on a journey of professionalizing and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
meatpoultry.com

Monogram Foods hires COO

MEMPHIS — Gary Giles has joined Monogram Foods as chief operating officer, a newly-created position at the company. In his new role, Giles will serve on the Monogram executive leadership team and will lead operations of various departments, including human resources, sustainability and project management. He also will be responsible for developing and executing strategies that build upon the company’s approach to producing meat snacks, bacon and frozen appetizers.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Marketing
Seeking Alpha

Sportradar Is The Best Play On The Adoption Of Sports Betting

Sportradar is looking to monetize the sports betting industry by supplying data and other value-added solutions. Sportradar Group (SRAD) is, in my opinion, the best way to play the adoption of sports betting. The company has years of rapid growth ahead and a very favorable business model with high revenue visibility and a wide moat. It also has a very attractive financial profile with high margins and cash generation even at this early stage and it should get significantly better with scale. I believe that Sportradar will be quick to grow into its undemanding valuation. I'm a buyer of Sportradar stock.
GAMBLING
cepro.com

Industry Veteran Rob Keeler Joins Portal

Portal.io, the business software platform for integrators, announced that industry veteran Robert Keeler will join its team as Director of Vendor Services. Portal is best known for its cloud-based proposal tool, which is used by thousands of professional installers. We’re thrilled to have Rob join our growing team” says Kirk...
BUSINESS
c21media.net

Former Starz exec Martha Benyam joins Kino Lorber as COO to guide digital growth

Former Starz executive Martha Benyam has joined New York-based film distributor Kino Lorber as chief operating officer (COO) as it continues its push into digital. Benyam will be tasked with overseeing company operations and strategy around the exploitation of its 4,000-title library. She will report to president and CEO Richard Lorber.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

HSBC innovation lead Louise Chan joins Ebury as COO

HSBC innovation head Louise Chan has joined Ebury, the Banco Santander-backed provider of corporate banking services to SMEs that trade internationally, as chief operating officer. At HSBC, Chan was the head of innovation, delivery and capability development, and also worked in global digital payments roles for both retail and wholesale...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Rash Sahota joins Isotropic Systems as General Manager and COO

Isotropic Systems announced that Rash Sahota has been appointed as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. Mr Sahota will be responsible for ensuring the company delivers its vision and strategy, while managing costs and driving revenue growth. Rash brings over 30 years of experience in technology and telecoms, with senior...
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

SIMBA Chain Hires COO

Plymouth-based software firm SIMBA Chain has hired Joe Matz as chief operating officer. He previously held various roles in 25 years at Microsoft, including as corporate vice president for worldwide commercial solutions. Matz holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and an MBA from the University of Chicago GSB.
BUSINESS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Ford-Stripe agreement to accelerate easy payment experiences for customers, dealers

Ford Motor Company and Stripe sign five-year agreement to transform the automotive e-commerce and payments experience, with Stripe as a premier payment service provider for Ford and its dealers across North America and Europe. Relationship to enable seamless digital and e-commerce experience for customers and offer dealers an improved payment acceptance experience. This delivers on […] The post Ford-Stripe agreement to accelerate easy payment experiences for customers, dealers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
DEARBORN, MI
NJBIZ

Collagen Matrix taps new COO

Tony Orsini has been named chief operating officer of Collagen Matrix Inc., which develops and manufactures collagen- and mineral-based medical devices. Orsini has served as COO since 2017 at medical device manufacturer Flexan, a former portfolio company of Linden Capital Partners, which Collagen Matrix remains a portfolio company of. Prior...
OAKLAND, NJ
thefastmode.com

IBM, LG Join Hands to Advance Industry Applications of Quantum Computing

IBM today announced that LG Electronics has joined the IBM Quantum Network to advance the industry applications of quantum computing. By joining the IBM Quantum Network, IBM will provide LG Electronics access to IBM's quantum computing systems, as well as to IBM's quantum expertise and Qiskit, IBM's open-source quantum information software development kit.
SOFTWARE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the American Company With the Worst Reputation

Does it matter how the public views a company? Does the reaction to its name drive sales of its products or services higher or lower? Brand experts have considered this question for decades. The results are not conclusive. Well-known brands like Facebook are often poorly regarded by the public, yet it has over 2 billion […]
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Starboard-led Acacia confirms talks with Kohl's

Acacia Research Corp, controlled by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, confirmed late Monday it has offered to buy department store Kohl's Corp. for $64 a share in cash. The Wall Street Journal reported Acacia's interest over the weekend, with Kohl's confirming Monday that it had multiple proposals on the table. "In conversations related to the proposal, representatives of Acacia and Kohl's discussed Acacia's business strategy and prospective plans with respect to Kohl's," and Jefferies LLC is acting as financial advisor to Acacia, Acacia said in a filing late Monday. Kohl's shares inched higher in the extended session Monday after rallying 36% in the regular trading day.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy