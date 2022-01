Effective: 2022-01-24 17:39:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-25 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Wind River Mountains East Snow expected tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the Lander Foothills; 3 to 6 inches in the Wind River Mountains * WHERE...The Lander Foothills and eastern slopes of the Wind River Range. * WHEN...This evening through Tuesday morning. The heaviest snow and lowest visibility is expected between 3 am and 8 am Tuesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter driving conditions with snow covered roads and reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 15 HOURS AGO