Flood Watch issued for Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-26 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The Southern Inner Channels, Prince of Wales Island, Baranof Island, and portions of the central Inner Channels including Ketchikan, Sitka, Petersburg, Wrangell, Craig, Angoon, Metlakalta, Kake, Klawock, Hydaburg, Thorne Bay, Coffman Cove, Port Alexander, Point Baker, Port Protection, Edna Bay, Naukati Bay, Whale Pass, Hyder, Saxman, and Meyers Chuck. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Aviation and marine travel could also be impacted at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread fog will develop Tuesday evening and likely become dense at times locally. The threat of dense fog persists into Wednesday morning.

