'Battlefield 2042' Update: Latest Patch Notes and When the New Scoreboard Is Coming

Jurassic World Evolution 2 has today launched its 1.2.2 update on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. Today’s update exists as nothing more than a simple bug fix update, rather than bringing heaps of fresh content to the game. This isn’t a bad thing per se, as having issues fixed up will make the gameplay better in the end. Though with that being said, don’t go in expecting to have your socks knocked off or anything like that. Hopefully, an update at some point in the near future will introduce new content or new features to update your parks. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Jurassic World Evolution 2 in its 1.2.2 update!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO