Can I resell my COVID tests online?
Looking to make an extra buck by reselling your free COVID-19 tests? Many online retailers already have restrictions in place regarding who can sell tests on their platforms.
Looking to make an extra buck by reselling your free COVID-19 tests? Many online retailers already have restrictions in place regarding who can sell tests on their platforms.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0