ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Mountain Lions Are Way More Important to America Than We Thought

By Orlando Jenkinson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The animals are key "brokers" in ecosystems across the western hemisphere and are believed to interact with more species than any other carnivore on...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 24

Beat_U_W/FACTS
2d ago

they sure are... if Biden makes things any worse we will need all available food sources, even those cats! just like China.... just like Biden wants

Reply(1)
6
Dusty
3d ago

sure they are. my hounds would be forced to look for raccoons when bears are scarce if they're no mountain lions to tree instead. 😏👌

Reply
8
Aimee Claire
1d ago

Of course, they help keep their pray animals in check !! ALL ANIMALS have a place in nature!! They should be protected!!

Reply(1)
4
Related
natureworldnews.com

Experts Discovered Gigantic Sea Monster Tagged as Earth's Largest Animal

New findings from paleontologists suggest that the Earth's largest known animals did not come from cetaceans after all. Latest study reveals that a gigantic sea creature from a species of ichthyosaurs in the early dinosaur era evolved into the world's most enormous animal, larger than the current kings of the ocean. Such beast lived 244 million years ago and weighed 40 tons measured 60 ft from nose to tail. The prehistoric dinosaur's head alone is as long as a full-grown man.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Bird of prey known as the ‘flying barn door’ spotted in Cornwall

One of Britain’s largest and rarest birds of prey has been spotted in Cornwall following a reintroduction programme launched on the Isle of Wight.White-tailed eagles – known as “flying barn doors” because of their two-metre wingspan – was photographed on Bodmin Moor on Wednesday morning.It is a further boost to the species, which disappeared from the UK during the early 20th century following centuries of persecution.The juvenile, which was captured on camera by amateur photographer Cat Lake, was one of six released on the Isle of Wight in the spring of 2019 as part of a reintroduction programme run by...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Americas#United States#Lions#Mammal Review#Defenders Of Wildlife#Andean Condors#South American#Puma Program
earth.com

Leopard seals feed on sharks in New Zealand

New research led by the World Wildlife Fund for Nature New Zealand has found evidence that leopard seals eat ghost sharks. This is the first recorded example of a seal eating a shark, making seals part of a small and exclusive club of marine predators that do so. Leopard seals...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Brazil
TheConversationCanada

Ancient DNA suggests woolly mammoths roamed Canada more recently than previously thought

In 2010, small cores of permafrost sediments were collected by a team at the University of Alberta from gold mines in the Klondike region of central Yukon. They had remained in cold storage until paleogeneticists at the McMaster Ancient DNA Centre applied new genomics techniques to better understand the global extinction of megafauna that had culminated in North America some 12,700 years ago. These tiny sediment samples contain an immense wealth of ancient environmental DNA from innumerable plants and animals that lived in those environments over millennia. These genetic microfossils originate from all components of an ecosystem — including bacteria, fungi,...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Mange outbreak decimated a wild vicuña population in Argentina

Mange has decimated the population of wild vicuñas and guanacos in an Argentinian national park that was created to conserve them, according to a study from the Administration of National Parks in Argentina and the University of California, Davis. The findings, published today in the journal PLOS ONE, suggest...
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Can nonhuman animals drive other animals to extinction?

Imagine looking up at a sky so full of birds, they block out light from the sun. Passenger pigeons (Ectopistes migratorius) used to fly in flocks of hundreds of millions, maybe even billions, of birds that took hours to pass overhead. Then, we started shooting them. Humans began commercially hunting...
WILDLIFE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
749K+
Followers
79K+
Post
730M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy