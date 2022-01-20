Mountain Lions Are Way More Important to America Than We Thought
The animals are key "brokers" in ecosystems across the western hemisphere and are believed to interact with more species than any other carnivore on...www.newsweek.com
they sure are... if Biden makes things any worse we will need all available food sources, even those cats! just like China.... just like Biden wants
sure they are. my hounds would be forced to look for raccoons when bears are scarce if they're no mountain lions to tree instead. 😏👌
Of course, they help keep their pray animals in check !! ALL ANIMALS have a place in nature!! They should be protected!!
