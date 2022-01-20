ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC study shows prior COVID-19 infection and vaccines protected against delta variant

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Weixel
 3 days ago

Both vaccination and a prior infection provided protection against infection and hospitalization from COVID-19, but rates were actually lower among people who had recovered compared to people who were vaccinated, according to a new study the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released Wednesday.

#Cdc#Covid#Delta
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

