ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Meshaun Labrone’s Spook Goes From Stage to Tubi TV

By Sarah Marloff
Washington City Paper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the summer of 2018, Meshaun Labrone, a former officer with the Metropolitan Police Department, performed his intense one-man play, Spook, as part of the Capital Fringe Festival. Labrone played Daryl “Spook” Spokane, an MPD cop on death row for murdering five fellow officers. The play takes place the hour before...

washingtoncitypaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
nhpbs.org

stories from the stage

How can you move forward when everything is lost? With luck...and a second chance. Featuring Mandy Trichell and Warren Holleman. Hosted by Theresa Okokon. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all) Fri, Jan 14 5:30 A.M. Fri, Jan 14 11:30 A.M. Fri, Jan 14 2:30 P.M. Sat, Jan 15...
TV & VIDEOS
fox29.com

Tubi celebrates Black History Month with two new original films

CHICAGO - Just in time for Black History Month, the free streaming platform Tubi is adding two new original films to its expansive collection of Black cinema. The new music documentary "Pass the Mic" and the musical teen drama "Howard High" join the more than 1,400 Black cinema titles that will be available on Tubi throughout Black History Month. Starting Feb. 2, Tubi will also be the exclusive free streaming home of the first season of the Yaya DaCosta-led FOX drama, "Our Kind of People."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Biggie Smalls
Person
Tupac Shakur
TVLine

Louie Anderson Dies: Emmy Winner for Baskets and Family Feud Host Was 68

Louie Anderson, the stand-up comedian, game show host and Emmy-winning actor, has died at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer. Anderson was previously diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. As Anderson’s publicist, Glenn Schwartz, confirmed to our sister site Deadline, the actor died Friday morning at a Las Vegas hospital where he’d been getting treatment. Fellow comedian Pauly Shore tweeted Jan. 20 that he had visited Anderson to say his goodbyes. “He’s still with us, but keep him in your prayers,” he said. Most recently, Anderson co-starred opposite Zach Galifianakis in the FX comedy Baskets, on which he...
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Police Brutality#Spook#Minneapolis Police#Mpd#Capital Fringe#Latino#Asian#Arena Stage#Department Of Energy
StyleCaster

Meat Loaf’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made as One of the Greatest Rockstars of All Time

Following his sudden passing, many fans are now curious to know what Meat Loaf’s net worth was before his death. The rock star, known for songs like “Bat Out of Hell,” among others, died at the age of 74 on January 20, 2022, leaving behind a career spanning six decades and millions of records sold around the world. Meat Loaf—who was born Marvin Lee Aday and later known as Michael Lee Aday—was born on September 27, 1947, in Dallas, Texas to parents Wilma and Orvis. Meat Loaf’s mother Wilma was a schoolteacher and choir singer, whereas his dad Orvis, a former...
DALLAS, TX
Variety

Louie Anderson, Emmy-Winning Comedian, Dies at 68

Louie Anderson, the iconic Emmy-winning comedian, actor and game show host, died Friday in Las Vegas after battling cancer, his publicist confirmed to Variety. He was 68. A seasoned stand-up with a career spanning over four decades, Anderson broke through as a comedian in 1984 when he performed a set on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” From there, he performed a comedy special on Showtime in 1987, made regular TV appearances on late-night shows and appeared in movies such as “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” in 1986 and “Coming to America” in 1988. In 1995, Anderson produced, created and starred in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

Britney Spears reveals new purple hair

Britney Spears has undergone a hair transformation, dying her signature blonde hair purple.The singer revealed her new look in a video posted to her Instagram on Thursday 20 January, where she showed off long, lilac waves.Posing in a bathroom mirror wearing a black mini dress and red calf-length boots, Spears showcased how new hairdo both loose and tied up in a ponytail.“Here’s me with purple hair,” the 40-year-old wrote in the caption. “I’m bored, ok??? Very bored so my nail girl said do it!”She added: “Girl...I did it but not sure I like it but hey…Here’s me in a 100-dollar...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Louie Anderson, Iconic Stand-Up Comic and ‘Baskets’ Star, Dies at 68

Louie Anderson, the big-hearted everyman who rose to fame as a stand-up comic, then channeled the spirit of his late mother for his Emmy-winning turn as Christine Baskets on the FX series Baskets, has died. He was 68. Anderson died Friday in a Las Vegas hospital of complications from cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz told The Hollywood Reporter. Anderson had been undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Mentored by legendary stand-up Henny Youngman, the gap-toothed Minnesota native was named one of “100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time” by Comedy Central in 2004. He also co-created Life...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ian Alexander Jr. Dies: Musician/DJ And Son of Regina King Was 26

Ian Alexander Jr., the only son of actress Regina King, has died by suicide. King issued a statement to People magazine on her loss. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” the statement said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.” Alexander would have celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday. He is King’s son by record producer and ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. King and her son had matching tattoos reading “unconditional love” in Aramaic, according to People. An outpouring of condolences on social media was sent out to King, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019. PRAYERS for Regina King family & Ian Alexander Sr. family🙏🏾Dear LORD give them STRENGTH during this time🙏🏾💜 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 22, 2022 Sending love, light and the armor of God to @ReginaKing. May her and her loved ones find comfort and peace. https://t.co/9gnP8wuZkH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 22, 2022 Sending love light and prayers to Regina king and her family . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 22, 2022
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy