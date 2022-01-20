ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Charlie Puth's 'Light Switch' Is Guaranteed To Get Stuck In Your Head

By Emily Lee
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vdlxq_0dqwdcGL00
Photo: Getty Images

Before hitting play on Charlie Puth 's new single, 'Light Switch,' know that this funky, upbeat track will likely be stuck in your head for the rest of the day. Maybe even tomorrow, too. Don't say we didn't warn you.

On Thursday (January 20), Puth released his latest single, which he produced and co-wrote alongside longtime collaborators Jake Torrey and JKash. The song's lyrics detail a frustrating on-again-off-again romance while the clever production even includes the click of a light switch on the chorus.

“You turn me on like a light switch/ When you’re movin’ your body around and around/ Now, I don’t wanna fight this/ You know how to just make me want/ You turn me on like a light switch/ When you’re movin’ your body around and around/ You got me in a tight grip,” Puth sings on the track.

Making this song truly of the moment, Puth documented his songwriting process for 'Light Switch' on TikTok over the course of several months. “On the songwriting level, it was really cool to share this song with the fans while I made it,” he said of this new approach to releasing music. “So [fans] felt like they were involved at the very beginning of the song, like they almost wrote it with me.”

Few details are known about Puth's upcoming album, Charlie , at this time, though he's long been teasing the project. Fans are certainly eager for more music from Puth, as it's been three years since he dropped Voicenotes.

The 30-year-old artist has been filling fans in on what they can expect from this next project, including a different sound to his voice. “First thing you’ll notice is my voice sounds different because I had my nose fixed and tonsils out…I sound less…scratchy hahah,” he recently tweeted.

Until Charlie finally arrives we'll just have to listen to 'Light Switch' on repeat.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Charlie Puth Gives Heartwarming Advice to Aspiring Actor Rejected From Julliard

Watch: Billie Eilish Defends Charlie Puth After MAJOR Benny Blanco Diss. As Charlie Puth once sang, "I'll be there to save the day." The 30-year-old proved that much to be true when he recently dished out the most heartwarming advice in response to a TikTok user's video. Axel, who has amassed over 2 million followers on the platform under the account @axelwebber, has been documenting his audition process for Julliard. In Axel's latest video, the aspiring actor revealed that he ultimately received a rejection letter from the prestigious performing arts school.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Puth
101 WIXX

Charlie Puth flips on “Light Switch,” first single from new album ‘CHARLIE’

After teasing it for months on TikTok, Charlie Puth has finally released his new song and video “Light Switch.”. “On the songwriting level, it was really cool to share this song with the fans while I made it, so they felt like they were involved at the very beginning of the song, like they almost wrote it with me,” Charlie says of the new track.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Charlie Puth Releases New Single

After teasing clips for months, Charlie Puth has released a new song. Puth commented about “Light Switch” through a press release and said, “On the songwriting level, it was really cool to share this song with the fans while I made it, so they felt like they were involved at the very beginning of the song, like they almost wrote it with me.”
MUSIC
Distractify

Axel Webber Turned to Charlie Puth Following His Rejection From Julliard

Getting rejected from some colleges is a part of many people's journey into adulthood, but not everyone can get therapy from famous musicians when they're dealing with that rejection. If you have a big enough following on TikTok, though, you may find that celebrities are more than willing to explain exactly why getting rejected from your top choice isn't the end of the world.
CELEBRITIES
mix929.com

Charlie Puth opens up about being rejected from Juilliard after TikToker’s rejection goes viral

Charlie Puth consoled a fellow TikToker who was rejected from The Juilliard School and shared some inspiring life advice about rejection. TikTok user Axel Webber, who amassed over 58 million likes on the video sharing platform, revealed on Monday he had been rejected from the prestigious performing arts institution and has “to find a different way to be an actor.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Your Head#Songwriting#Light Switch
iheart.com

Charlie Puth Talks New Single 'Light Switch', Benny Blanco Beef & More

Our friend Charlie Puth zoomed into the show today to talk about his brand new single 'Light Switch' which he just dropped today after teasing the song on TikTok for weeks. Charlie said the internet actually inspired the song and helped create it as well. He revealed some more details on his upcoming album, potential touring in the near future and even addressed that rumored beef between him and Benny Blanco. Check out the full interview below and the music video for his new single 'Light Switch'!
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

The Pop Stop: Charlie Puth, Conan Gray, & More Deliver This Week’s Hidden Gems

That Grape Juice know how passionate we are about music – whether that be past or present. However, unlike our other segments – Retro Rewind, TGJ Replay, and From The Vault – The Pop Stop is the most in-depth look at Pop songs that may have flown under the radar over the last week that you should know, rather they be from music’s biggest stars or those on the rise.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

New Music Releases January 21: Charlie Puth, Christina Aguilera, Ozuna, Conan Gray and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Charlie Puth officially released his Tik Tok-viral tune, "Light Switch," Lana Del Rey shared her latest Euphoria track, "Watercolor Eyes," and Mary J. Blige dropped the latest single off her upcoming album, Good Morning Gorgeous, a collaboration with Dave East titled "Rent Money."
MUSIC
cbslocal.com

Liam’s List Jan. 21: 49ers Playoff Showdown, New Charlie Puth Song, Fog Fair At Fort Mason

KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment. New Jersey pop sensation Charlie Puth releases a new true to form catchy, dance inducing song “Light Switch” from new album “Charlie” out later this year. The new musical offering is the follow up to 2018 Grammy-nominated “Voicenotes”
MUSIC
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

127K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy