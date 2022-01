Life. Career. Build it Together Here. At Lowe’s, we’ve always been more than a home improvement store. For thousands of Lowe’s associates, we’re the beginning of all types of careers that help improve the lives of our customers and our associates themselves. From seasonal jobs to seasoned vets, we have roles that can support your needs and aspirations. Whether you want a part-time position or a place where you can plant yourself and build your career, we have a team of associates ready to work together. Our teams’ commitment to each other extends to the community as well. We believe in investing in projects, providing hands-on support, and giving millions of dollars annually to our local neighborhoods. We believe life and career are equally important at Lowe’s.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO