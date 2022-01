An elections official in Connecticut is charged with murder after allegedly shooting her tenant dead. Ellen Wink, a 61-year-old Republican deputy registrar of voters in Norwalk, Conn., was being held Friday on a $1 million bond following the deadly shooting in a home she owns on Nelson Avenue. The victim, identified as 54-year-old Kurt Lametta, was renting the home where the shooting took place, and Wink, who reportedly was his landlord, lived in the house next door on the same street.

NORWALK, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO