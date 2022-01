Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. For those who partake in the enjoyment of THC, weed vaporizers are often a welcome alternative to traditional smoking, as they can be more efficient, less offensive to those around you (no lingering smells or smoke) and some of them are just plain cool from a technological standpoint. Better still, there are those that can be used with concentrates, others that are compatible with flower and even some that can handle both — meaning you can still customize your experience to a degree. If that sounds like a great prospect, it's about to get even better, as both Vapor and XVape are offering some of the best around with deep discounts of up to 20 percent.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO