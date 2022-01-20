ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Trailer and Release Date

By Jenna Busch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucasfilm Games announced today that the highly-anticipated LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will arrive April 5, 2022 (check price at Amazon). We also have a brand new trailer, which you can watch in the player below. Coming to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and...

Horizon Forbidden West Story Trailer and Key Art Debut

Discover what lies ahead for Aloy in the new Horizon Forbidden West story trailer released by PlayStation and Guerrilla Games! You can watch the Horizon Forbidden West story trailer by scrolling down and you’ll also find the new key art below. Horizon Forbidden West will be available for the...
VIDEO GAMES
Moon Knight Trailer Released by Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios revealed the trailer for Moon Knight during the NFL Wild Card matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams and you can now watch it online using the player below! You’ll also find the full poster underneath. Starring Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight will premiere on the...
NFL
‘Mission: Impossible’ Release Dates Pushed (Again), This Time To 2023 And 2024

Paramount Pictures and Skydance said Friday that they have made the decision to move Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 to 2023 and 2024, respectively. “After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic,” the companies said. “The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience.” Franchise star Tom Cruise already had a Paramount-Skydance tentpole coming in 2022: Top Gun: Maverick, which has been delayed...
MOVIES
The Book of Boba Fett: Star Wars fans complain about ‘incredibly sloppy’ plot hole in latest episode

Star Wars fans have complained after noticing an unexplained plot hole in the latest episode of the Disney Plus series The Book of Boba Fett.Released weekly on the streaming service, the series follows former bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) as he establishes himself as a Tatooine crimelord.Minor spoilers follow for The Book of Boba Fett episode four...In this week’s episode, we are shown the events leading up to Fett’s appearance in The Mandalorian – including his quest to reclaim his armour. We know from The Mandalorian that Fett’s famous armour makes its way into the possession of Cobb...
TV & VIDEOS
‘Knives Out 2’ Expected to Drop in Late 2022, Fall Festival Debut Likely (EXCLUSIVE)

You can expect to see the next installment of Daniel Craig as Private Detective Benoit Blanc in “Knives Out 2” streaming on Netflix this fall. Variety has learned exclusively that writer and director Rian Johnson’s hotly-anticipated sequel is expected to release in theaters and the streaming platform in the last quarter of 2022. In addition, the film is expected to also make a festival run before its release, although it’s unknown which ones it’s expected to debut at. With this added layer, we can expect the sequel to be a possible awards hopeful for Netflix next year. The streamer is expected...
MOVIES
‘Lucifer’ Tops ‘Squid Game’ On Nielsen 2021 Original Series Chart In U.S., ‘Luca’ Is No. 1 Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Lucifer, a drama that debuted on the Fox broadcast network before becoming a Netflix show in 2018, topped Nielsen’s list of the most-streamed original series of 2021 in the U.S. (See the full charts below, with the top 15 original, acquired and movie titles.) The 93 total episodes of the series netted more than 18.3 billion minutes of streaming during the year, according to the measurement firm’s year-end report. That put it well in front of Squid Game‘s 16.4 billion, but the Korean phenomenon had only nine episodes on Netflix in 2021. Roughly 15% of viewership was tallied by U.S....
TV SERIES
‘Horizon Forbidden West’ pre-order deals: How to save £10 on Playstation’s next big exclusive

Horizon Forbidden West was one of Sony’s most anticipated PS5 releases when it was first announced in June 2020 and since then we’ve had plenty more details about what to expect from this next adventure. For those unfamiliar with the story, a hunter of the Nora tribe, Aloy, must travel across the post-apocalyptic landscape of the United States to take down giant machines that nearly wiped out humanity thousands of years before. It’s one of the many Playstation exclusives set to come out in 2022, and will carry on the story from Horizon Zero Dawn, which took players across the...
VIDEO GAMES
Tall Girl 2: Netflix Releases Trailer and Key Art

Netflix has released a brand-new trailer and key art for the upcoming film Tall Girl 2. You can check out the art by scrolling down and watch the trailer for Tall Girl 2 in the player below. The film, about a young woman who is taller than her classmates and...
TV & VIDEOS
The Cuphead Show! Trailer, Key Art and Images!

Netflix has revealed the trailer, key art and images for The Cuphead Show!, launching on the streaming service February 18, 2022. You can watch the trailer using the player below and keep scrolling for more iamges. Based on the award-winning video game that smashed onto the scene with a gorgeous...
VIDEO GAMES
Prime Video February 2022 Movie and TV Titles

Prime Video (try it free) has announced the movie and TV titles coming to the service in February. The Prime Video February 2022 lineup includes new Amazon Original Movies, Series, and Specials. Below, you’ll also find the titles coming to IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service. Love is...
TV & VIDEOS
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swings to Sixth-Highest Grossing Movie in History With $1.69 Billion Globally

Add another notch on “Spider-Man: No Way Home’s” long list of box office achievements. Over the weekend, Sony’s comic book adventure became the sixth-highest grossing movie in history with $1.69 billion at the worldwide box office (not adjusted for inflation). It passed “Jurassic World” ($1.67 billion) and “The Lion King” ($1.66 billion) to secure that spot. Despite concerns about COVID-19, specifically its more transmissible omicron variant, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has stayed a box office force across the globe. The movie has been so popular, “Saturday Night Live” poked fun in a skit with President Biden (portrayed by James Austin Johnson) practically...
MOVIES
Mary Elizabeth Winstead Joins Cast of Disney+'s Star Wars Spinoff Ahsoka

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is moving from Fargo to a galaxy far, far away: The actress has joined the cast of Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson, who will reprise her Mandalorian role as Jedi Knight warrior Ahsoka Tano. (The character, a fan favorite from the animated Clone Wars series, made her live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian.) Details about Winstead’s character are being kept tightly under wraps as of now. Hayden Christiansen will also return to play Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the series, reprising his role from the Star Wars prequels...
MOVIES
Godzilla and the Titans Series in Development for Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today announced a series order for a new original live-action series from Legendary’s MonsterVerse franchise about Godzilla and the Titans. Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.
TV SERIES
Big City Greens Movie Musical and 4th Season in the Works

Disney Branded Television today announced that both a Big City Greens movie musical is in development and that the animated series has received a fourth-season order. Big City Greens is Disney’s No. 1 show. The Houghton brothers — Chris and Shane — creators and executive producers of the animated...
MOVIES
'Spider-Man' swings into sixth place on all-time box office list

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" powered its way into sixth place on the all-time global box office list, as it returned to the top spot in North American theaters at the weekend, industry data showed Sunday. In its sixth week out, the Sony superhero yarn with Tom Holland in the title role took in an estimated $14.1 million in the United States and Canada after slipping briefly from the top rung last weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported. Globally, its expected $1.69 billion total would push it past blockbusters "Jurassic World" ($1.67 billion) and "The Lion King" ($1.66 billion) into sixth place on the all-time list, according to Box Office Mojo, a division of the Internet Movie Database (IMDb). The achievement is all the more notable given that it came during the coronavirus pandemic, when theatergoers have been skeptical about returning to auditoriums amid an Omicron-fueled surge in the number of cases.
MOVIES

