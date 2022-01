On the surface, The Gilded Age is very much a Julian Fellowes joint — the historical drama heralded by an orchestral score that soon introduces a sprawling ensemble of faces. It's the creator's first series outing since Downton Abbey, and marks a tonal shift, like a more diabolical — and in some instances, almost crueler — American cousin by comparison. This is a show where the phrase "great gowns, beautiful gowns" isn't a backhanded compliment, although The Gilded Age is much more than its pretty window-dressing; there's snark, scheming, and plenty of men and women alike who plot against one another behind closed doors and bite back their barbs in favor of too-polite smiles.

