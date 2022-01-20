ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Is Coming for Your Closet

By Evan Malachosky
Gear Patrol
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you eager for even more Amazon in your life? The online shopping giant, heralded for upheaving the retail industry and upping our collective appetites for easy shopping and fast shipping, wants its full circle moment. First, it was an innovative alternative to visiting a store in-person. Now, Amazon wants foot...

Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: New, Notable and Releasing Now

Amazon is already a store that sells everything... digitally, but it looks like the conglomerate is entering the fickle world of fashion in its latest venture into physical retail. Dubbed "Amazon Style" the store will be based in the L.A. suburbs and is set to launch later this year. As our Style Desk noted, Amazon is technically the U.S.' largest apparel retailer (online), so it's not unreasonable to see why it's entered the physical realm in this category also (this is on top of its already existing roster of IRL concepts like Amazon 4-Star or Amazon Go). What makes this concept special? The short answer boils down to a few things: a wide variety of price points, high-tech fitting rooms and a smartphone-led shopping experience that basically boils down having the answer to, "do you have this in the back?," without having actually to ask a sales associate in the first place. I'm not going to lie, it all sounds promising — and certainly worth a visit out of sheer curiosity — but if Amazon's current roster of recommended and popular brands is going to inform what appears on the shelves, then it's probably easier to save the trip and simply have the stuff shipped directly to your home. Amazon aside, we've got info on Cobra King's new LTDx drivers, two new EV RV concepts and the new Arc'teryx drop perfect for trail hikes (or TikTok). This is Today in Gear.
RETAIL
