FORECAST: Isolated storms are possible on Friday

FORECAST:

Partly cloudy skies can be expected overnight with lows near 60. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 70s to near 80 with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will be a small chance for a few storms during the afternoon. Any threat for severe weather will remain low and will mainly consist of storms with a damaging wind threat. This weekend will see a continuing chance for showers on Saturday. Rain chances will be small, so a washout is not anticipated. Dry weather returns Sunday and Monday with another chance for showers expected with another storm system by mid-week.

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

