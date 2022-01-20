ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Isolated storms are possible on Friday

By Derek Beasley, Cindy Preszler
 3 days ago
FORECAST:

Partly cloudy skies can be expected overnight with lows near 60. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 70s to near 80 with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will be a small chance for a few storms during the afternoon. Any threat for severe weather will remain low and will mainly consist of storms with a damaging wind threat. This weekend will see a continuing chance for showers on Saturday. Rain chances will be small, so a washout is not anticipated. Dry weather returns Sunday and Monday with another chance for showers expected with another storm system by mid-week.

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here .

Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: Flurries but no storms in the forecast

Flurries have started in the Litchfield Hills and will migrate slowly across the state tonight. Most places can expect a fresh coating for tomorrow morning. This will have little to no impact on the drive tomorrow morning. Remember that this coating could hide ice on driveways and sidewalks. Our lows will be in the teens again. The winds will be light.
LITCHFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

