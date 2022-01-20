Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

With January just beginning, it is time to connect with the women in our lives to discuss a simple test that could save their lives. “In my work as a gynecological oncologist at the Georgia Cancer Center, I have seen how important a Pap smear can be in detecting cervical cancer early,” said Dr. Sharad Ghamande, associate director for clinical research at the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University. “Study after study on cancer patient survival as shown the sooner you catch a cancer, the higher your rate of survival. This is why women should get their Pap smear every three years. Most of the cervical cancer is caused by high-risk persistent Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), and hence after the age of 30, an alternative option is to do a pap smear with HPV testing every 5 years.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO