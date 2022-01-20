ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanuary is Cervical Cancer Awareness...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

CBS Denver

Cervical Cancer Is One Of The Only Cancers That Can Be Entirely Eliminated

DENVER (CBS4) – January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, which means now is the perfect time to remind the women in your life to get their annual checkup. Something incredible about this cancer is that is it one of the few that can be entirely eliminated. That’s possible through either the HPV, or human papillomavirus, vaccination, or through screening with pap smears and HPV testing. “The HPV vaccine is eligible for girls and boys, starting as early as the age of nine years old, up until the age of 26,” says Dr. Allison Staley from Rocky Mountain Gynecologic Oncology. For some women,...
WJBF.com

A Simple Test to Catch Cervical Cancer Early

With January just beginning, it is time to connect with the women in our lives to discuss a simple test that could save their lives. “In my work as a gynecological oncologist at the Georgia Cancer Center, I have seen how important a Pap smear can be in detecting cervical cancer early,” said Dr. Sharad Ghamande, associate director for clinical research at the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University. “Study after study on cancer patient survival as shown the sooner you catch a cancer, the higher your rate of survival. This is why women should get their Pap smear every three years. Most of the cervical cancer is caused by high-risk persistent Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), and hence after the age of 30, an alternative option is to do a pap smear with HPV testing every 5 years.
AUGUSTA, GA
themonitor.net

Local woman shares her story of cervical cancer

Humble says her first appointment at M.D. Anderson was eye opening. She and her husband learned that with this type of cancer, it is aggressive and can cause ‘skip lesions.’ Endocervical Adenocarcinoma cells can skip over healthy tissue and implant higher up into the reproductive system, making eradicating it with biopsies or tissue removal procedures alone impossible. “Because of this, I will need a hysterectomy at 33-years-old,” said Humble.
HUMBLE, TX
News On 6

Fewer Women Being Checked For Cervical Cancer, Study Shows

Fewer women are being screened for cervical cancer in the U.S. and certain minorities, along with low-income patients, are least likely to be checked. A study from the University of Texas found that screening rates are lowest among Asian and Hispanic women, along with women who live in rural areas, don't have insurance, or identify as LGBT.
Fox 59

Johnson Memorial: Indiana doctor talks cervical cancer and prevention

INDIANAPOLIS – January is Cervical Health Awareness Month. Each year, more than 14,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in the United States. The disease is preventable with vaccination and appropriate screening. Dr. Emily Cline, OBGYN with Johnson Memorial Hospital talks about how cervical cancer can be prevented, what cervical cancer screening tests are, and more.
INDIANA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Free Cervical Cancer Screenings Available For Uninsured Women

With the COVID-19 pandemic leading to unemployment for many across the state, Broome health officials say unemployed women are less likely to be up to date with cervical cancer screenings. The Broome County Health Department is reminding residents of the free cancer screenings offered by the Southern Tier Cancer Services Program.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
KJCT8

Ponca City News

FireRescue1

First Responder Center for Excellence recognizes Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

CROFTON, Md. — In recognition of January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, the First Responder Center for Excellence is highlighting its upcoming regional cancer seminars to help firefighters be more aware of their risk for occupational cancer. A keystone success of the Fire Service Occupational Cancer Alliance (FSCOA) has...
Mount Vernon News

Targeted 2-drug therapy effective to treat advanced cervical cancer

COLUMBUS – The combination of two novel immune therapy agents could be an effective new treatment option for women facing recurrent or advanced cervical cancer, according to the results of a multicenter phase II clinical trial led by researchers at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James).
COLUMBUS, OH
Newswise

New treatment target ID’d for radiation-resistant cervical cancer

Newswise — Understanding how cells die is key to developing new treatments for many diseases, whether the goal is to make cancer cells die or keep healthy cells alive in the face of other illnesses, such as massive infections or strokes. Two new studies from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have identified a previously unrecognized pathway of cell death — named lysoptosis — and demonstrate how it could lead to new therapies for cervical cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Marietta Daily Journal

Learn more about cervical health month

January is Cervical Health Month. According to National Cervical Cancer Coalition more than 14,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer each year, but the disease is preventable with vaccination and appropriate screening. For more information, visit www.nccc-online.org/cervical-health-awareness-month/. To find testing sites, call 404-657-6611 or contact...
ATLANTA, GA
brproud.com

LDH invites public to virtually discuss cervical cancer prevention

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is spreading awareness for Cervical Cancer Awareness Month with a virtual discussion. On Wednesday, participants can join the LDH’s Bureau of Community Partnerships and Health Equity for “Candid Conversations on Health” at 4 p.m. Register for the discussion here.
BATON ROUGE, LA

