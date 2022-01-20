WPIAL Hall of Fame announces Class of 2022

16 inductees in the WPIAL Hall of Fame were announced Wednesday.

The inductees ranged from coaches and athletes to contributors and officials. Brianne O’Rourke had an outstanding basketball career with Penn State, then overseas.

However, she was recognized Wednesday for her play at Oakland Catholic.

“Just being a part of a team is so unique and so special when you just carry those traits on your entire life. You really learn a lot of life lessons playing sports,” O’Rourke said.

Sometimes, life really does come full circle. O’Rourke is now the girls’ basketball coach at Oakland Catholic. This year’s class will be inducted at a banquet in May.

Here is the rest of the Hall of Fame class of 2022:

· Dion Bentley – athlete (Penn Hills Track and Field)

· Mallory Dietrich – athlete (Oakland Catholic Swimming)

· Bob Gorinski – athlete (Mt. Pleasant Baseball and Football)

· Micah Mason – athlete (Highlands Basketball)

· Jason Nolf – athlete (Kittanning Wrestling)

· Chad Salisbury – athlete (Frazier Football, Baseball, Basketball)

· Brian Simmons – athlete (Peters Township Baseball)

· Robert Kalp – coach (Hempfield Area Softball)

· Chuck Tursky – coach (Kiski Area, Burrell Wrestling)

· 1990 Aliquippa Girls’ Basketball – Team

· 2011 Mars Girls’ Soccer – Team

· Ron Tyburski – official (Monessen)

· Ruth Ann Burke – contributor (Peters Township)

· Johnny Lujack – heritage (Connellsville Football)

· Sydney Willig – courage (Norwin Soccer)

