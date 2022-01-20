Andy Reid says KC Chiefs' Willie Gay to play in Buffalo game Sunday

Kansas City, MO – Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said linebacker Willie Gay will play Sunday in the playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

"He's going to play. He was at practice," Reid said at the start of his media briefing on Friday.

Kansas City Chiefs' linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested late Wednesday night for misdemeanor property damage.

Gay, 23, was arrested at 10:30 Wednesday night and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center. The booking report shows the charge is for damage less than $1,000.

Gay pled not-guilty at his arraignment Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this season, the Kansas City linebacker announced he was struggling with his mental health, as reported by Arrowhead Pride.

At the time, Chiefs coach Andy Reid was publicly supportive of Gay speaking out about his mental health.