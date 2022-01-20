ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man found dead at Tyler Walmart, no foul play suspected

By Patrick Cunningham
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was found dead in a car in the parking lot of a Walmart in Tyler Thursday morning, according to local police.

Balloon release held to honor birthday of Tyler Legacy student who died in crash involving drunk driver

Tyler police responded just before 8:30 a.m. for a welfare concern to the gas station in the parking lot of the Walmart at the intersection of Highway 31 and Loop 323.

Investigators say the man appeared to be homeless and are working to identify him.

A cause of death is not immediately known, but police do not suspect foul play.

This is a developing story. KETK News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

Sign reported stolen from Mineola Dairy Queen

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The local Dairy Queen sign was stolen last week, according to the Mineola Police Department. Police said that the sign had been taken down during a remodel and was being stored behind the store. They are looking for any information in connection to the theft. Tips can be submitted to Mineola […]
East Texas man charged with intoxicated manslaughter for fiery wreck at Tyler airport in December

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Chandler man was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges stemming from a fatal crash near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport last month. 39-year-old Daniel Juarez was booked just after 12 p.m. and accused of intoxicated manslaughter. A preliminary report states that 54-year-old Dennis Criner, a Tyler native, was driving east on the […]
17-year-old found dead with gunshot wound to head in Diboll

DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a vehicle in the wood line in Diboll. On Tuesday evening, around 9:35 p.m., Diboll Police received a 911 call regarding shots fired in the 1000 block of Cypress in Diboll. When officers responded […]
FBI, Colleyville Police address public on deadly synagogue hostage standoff

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (KETK) — Multiple agencies addressed the public on Friday regarding the hostage situation that occurred at a synagogue in Colleyville. Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno, from the FBI Dallas Field Office, Colleyville Police Chief Michael C. Miller and Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of Congregation Beth Israel gave statements in regards to the deadly […]
