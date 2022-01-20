ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Two-thirds of COVID vaccine side-effects are just a placebo effect, study says

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelyn Solis-Moreira
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WX0n5_0dqwaOHK00

BOSTON, Mass. ( StudyFinds.org ) – Could the majority of side-effects people feel after getting the COVID-19 vaccine all be in their heads? That’s what a new study claims, finding that more than half of the adverse effects patients experience are not from the actual vaccine, but a psychological reaction to it.

The psychological phenomenon called the “placebo effect” happens when people feel an improvement in their symptoms that is not directly related to their treatment or medication. Instead, the improvement comes from how the patient thinks they should feel following treatment. When people believe the treatment can cause harm, people may experience unpleasant side-effects, also known as the “nocebo effect.”

“Adverse events after placebo treatment are common in randomized controlled trials,” says lead author Julia W. Haas, PhD, an investigator in the Program in Placebo Studies at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, in a media release . “Collecting systematic evidence regarding these nocebo responses in vaccine trials is important for COVID-19 vaccination worldwide, especially because concern about side effects is reported to be a reason for vaccine hesitancy.”

The researchers studied the data from 12 clinical trials testing the safety of COVID-19 vaccines . All trials had information on adverse events reported by 22,578 participants who received a placebo vaccine and 22,802 participants who received the actual COVID-19 vaccine.

1 in 3 not receiving the COVID vaccine still reported side-effects

After the first injection, more than 35 percent of participants in the placebo group reported systemic adverse events — reactions that affect the whole body — such as fever. One in five (19.6%) in the placebo group reported headaches and 16.7 percent reported fatigue. Sixteen percent of the placebo group also experienced pain, redness, or swelling at the site of injection.

For comparison, 46 percent of actual vaccine recipients reported at least one systemic adverse event and two-thirds had one local adverse event. Previous studies show that coronavirus vaccines can produce temporary side-effects ranging from mild aches to more severe conditions including blood clotting. In this trial however, the team found a staggering 76 percent of the adverse effects reported by vaccinated patients were from the nocebo effect.

After the second dose, only 32 percent of the placebo group reported systemic side-effects and 12 percent reported local side-effects. Conversely, the vaccine group continued to report more side-effects. More than six in 10 (61%) had systemic adverse events and 73 percent continued to report local adverse events. The analysis revealed over half (52%) of the side-effects among vaccinated individuals came from the nocebo effect.

“Nonspecific symptoms like headache and fatigue – which we have shown to be particularly nocebo sensitive – are listed among the most common adverse reactions following COVID-19 vaccination in many information leaflets,” says senior author Ted Kaptchuk, director of the Program in Placebo Studies and the Therapeutic Encounter at BIDMC.

“Evidence suggests that this sort of information may cause people to misattribute common daily background sensations as arising from the vaccine or cause anxiety and worry that make people hyper alert to bodily feelings about adverse events.”

The findings appear in the journal JAMA Network Open .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

COVID-19 vaccines are now associated with menstrual cycle length

Dr Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Northwestern Medicine joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand to discuss how COVID-19 vaccines are now associated with menstrual cycle length, answer listener questions, and discuss the latest developments in the Omicron variant.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Study Group#Placebo#Side Effects#Covid
aao.org

Rare ocular side effects have been noted after COVID-19 vaccination

Review of: Ocular adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination. Ng X, Betzler B, Testi I, et al. Ocular Immunology and Inflammation, September 2021. A narrative literature review of studies was conducted to provide an overview of the adverse ocular effects reported with the 4 types of COVID-19 vaccines currently available: mRNA , protein subunit, vector, and whole virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Cannabis compounds stopped COVID virus from infecting human cells in lab study

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes COVID-19 from penetrating healthy human cells, according to a laboratory study published in the Journal of Nature Products. The two...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ClarkCountyToday

Report: Two more deaths from heart failure following Pfizer vaccine

Port Townsend Free Press report offers more insight into possible adverse effects of COVID vaccinations. Editor’s note – This story was first reported by the Port Townsend Free Press and is published here with permission of its editorial team. All images and content are courtesy of the Port Townsend Free Press.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds hydroxychloroquine delays disability for least treatable form of multiple sclerosis

A University of Calgary study has found promising results for the generic drug hydroxychloroquine when used to treat the evolution of disability of primary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), the least treatable form of the autoimmune disease. MS affects about 90,000 Canadians with about 15 percent of those diagnosed with primary progressive MS, one of the highest rates in the world.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Antibody From Recovered COVID-19 Patients Found To Substantially Reduce Severity of Disease

Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Medscape News

Fourth Vaccine Shot Less Effective Against Omicron, Israeli Study Says

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A fourth shot of the COVID-19 vaccine boosts antibodies but doesn't provide enough protection to prevent infections from the Omicron variant, according to new research at an Israeli hospital. The preliminary results, released on Monday, challenge...
PHARMACEUTICALS
iheart.com

Pfizer Says Antiviral COVID Pill Is Effective Against The Omicron Variant

Pfizer announced that its antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid is effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The company said that three lab studies showed that nirmatrelvir, which is the drug's main ingredient, "has the potential to maintain plasma concentrations many-fold times higher than the amount required to prevent Omicron from replicating in cells."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Wyoming News

Depression Might Predispose You to Believe COVID Vaccine Lies

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines abounds, and people with depression are more likely than others to fall for it, a new study finds. "One of the notable things about depression is that it can cause people to see the world differently — sort of the opposite of rose-colored glasses. That is, for some depressed people, the world appears as a particularly dark and dangerous place," said lead author Dr. Roy Perlis. He's associate chief of research in the psychiatry...
MENTAL HEALTH
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy