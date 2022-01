Kingsman became a major franchise for Fox in the last few years, with the first two films in the series — 2015’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle each grossing over $100 million in the U.S. and more than $400 million worldwide. For the third film, rather than continuing the story Colin Firth’s master spy Harry Hart and his protégé Eggsy, played by Taron Egerton, director Matthew Vaughn made a prequel, dubbed The King’s Man, which told the story of how the spy organization of the title first came into existence.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO