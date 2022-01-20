ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs homeowner detains burglary suspect at gunpoint

 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS – A Colorado Springs homeowner detained a burglary suspect inside their house in the Stetson Hills area early Thursday morning.

Colorado Springs Police Department was called around 4:30 a.m. to the 5900 block of Conductors Point after a caller reported someone was inside their home without permission. When they arrived they noticed the garage was opened.

CSPD officers quickly set up a perimeter and began making announcements into the garage for the suspect to leave the house. After a few announcements, the suspect came out of the door in the garage that led to the interior of the home followed by the homeowner.

Officers learned the homeowner was able to detain the suspect at gunpoint and lead him to officers without incident.

The suspect 40-year-old Stephen Smith was then taken into custody without incident. Smith is booked into the El Paso County Jail on the charge of second-degree burglary. Police believe the suspect may have been suffering from mental health issues.

