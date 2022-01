Partner of Eventus Advisory Group, LLC., helping companies meet their CFO, Finance and Accounting needs with fractional teams. This article is going to kick off a series of pieces centered around what is and isn’t necessary for a company’s accounting (and finance) based on its stage. I see a lot of companies either over- or under-invest in their accounting operation, but few who do it purposefully to attain the ‘Goldilocks’ or ‘just right’ effect.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO