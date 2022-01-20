Walmart fulfillment center to employ 250 in Olive Branch

By DENNIS SEID Daily Journal

OLIVE BRANCH • Walmart is investing $90 million for a fulfillment center that will employ 250 workers.

The new fulfillment center, which will encompass more than 1 million square feet, will store merchandise that is picked, packed and shipped directly to customers.

Walmart currently operates two Mississippi distribution centers, including one in New Albany. Both are focused on receiving, storing and distributing merchandise to Walmart stores.

The new fulfillment center is part of a broader initiative by Walmart to add more capacity into its supply chain as the retailer prepares for future growth.

The Mississippi Development Authority certified Walmart for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is designated for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. DeSoto County and the city of Olive Branch also are assisting with the project.

Walmart operates 86 retail stores and employs more than 25,000 workers in Mississippi. The retailer currently is hiring for positions at the new Olive Branch facility, which is scheduled to open this spring.