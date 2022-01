The term “rip off” may be the last phrase anyone wants to hear used to describe their band, but when it comes to imitating Black Sabbath, it’s not always a bad thing. After all, their mammoth effect on the world of heavy metal – from their 1970 self-titled release all the way to 2013’s 13 – helped forge a whole new genre, and being brushed with Sabbath comparisons became pretty hard to avoid if wielding fiendish riffs or writing songs about witches was your forte.

