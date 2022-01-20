ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace and Gromit Return With New Movie Coming to Netflix

By Matt Singer
For the first time in almost 15 years, the most beloved stop-motion animated franchise is getting a new installment. Wallace & Gromit, the ongoing tales of a bumbling British inventor and his loyal pooch, will return with a new film that will debut on Netflix. The as-yet untitled movie...

TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in January 2022

As a new year begins, a bevy of new titles are now available to stream on Netflix. It can be daunting trying to figure out what to watch on the streaming service, and narrowing the selection down to what’s been newly added is an easy way way ensure you’re finding something you haven’t seen before (or haven’t seen in a long time).
MOVIES
romper.com

Hallelujer! Madea Is Making A Comeback In A New Movie On Netflix

Hellur and good day, everybody! Let’s get into rotation about Tyler Perry’s upcoming Netflix special featuring Madea. The actor’s beloved and most iconic character is coming out of retirement and making a comeback on Netflix for A Madea Homecoming in February, so here’s everything you need to know.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out 2’ Eyes Fall 2022 Release from Netflix

Rian Johnson’s hugely anticipated mystery sequel “Knives Out 2” may be headed to theaters, Netflix, and fall festivals toward the end of 2022. Variety has reported that the follow-up to the 2019 Academy Award nominee (Best Original Screenplay) is “expected to release in theaters and the streaming platform in the last quarter of 2022” and will “also make a festival run before its release.” The original “Knives Out” was released by Lionsgate in the fall of 2019 following a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie earned $311 million on a budget of $40 million. Reached for comment, Netflix...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Knives Out 2’ Expected to Drop in Late 2022, Fall Festival Debut Likely (EXCLUSIVE)

You can expect to see the next installment of Daniel Craig as Private Detective Benoit Blanc in “Knives Out 2” streaming on Netflix this fall. Variety has learned exclusively that writer and director Rian Johnson’s hotly-anticipated sequel is expected to release in theaters and the streaming platform in the last quarter of 2022. In addition, the film is expected to also make a festival run before its release, although it’s unknown which ones it’s expected to debut at. With this added layer, we can expect the sequel to be a possible awards hopeful for Netflix next year. The streamer is expected...
MOVIES
Person
Nick Park
Person
Julia Sawalha
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Mel Gibson
Person
Mark Burton
Middletown Press

Netflix Sets ‘Chicken Run’ Sequel, Wallace & Gromit Film With Aardman, BBC

With a box office gross of nearly $225 million, “Chicken Run” is the highest grossing stop-motion film of all time. The sequel, “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,” follows Ginger, who, having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, has set up a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat.
MOVIES
KOOL 101.7

‘Moon Knight’ Trailer: Oscar Isaac Joins the MCU

Since Marvel launched its Disney+ television shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we haven’t gone more than a month or two without new episodes of something to look forward to every Wednesday. But with Hawkeye ending around Christmas, we’re now in the midst of the longest hiatus between Marvel Disney+ shows so far; it will be more than three full months until the next series premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
WSVN-TV

New movies coming out in 2022

New year, new imaginary six-pack, and new movies. A lot of them. But really, can you ever have too many? That is, assuming they don’t get delayed again and again! Deco’s got a look at some of this year’s most anticipated releases. Suit up, movie fans! 2022...
MOVIES
KOOL 101.7

Netflix Unveils Full Lineup For February 2022

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Netflix has all sorts of new romantic movies and shows in February, like [checks notes] a new legacyquel to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre that picks up the story of Leatherface decades after the events of the original movie. Plus, there’s a new comedy series called Murderville, starring Will Arnett and a rotating cast of guest stars solving a series of murders where the guests haven’t been given the script and the guests have to improv their way through the mystery. So romantic!
TV & VIDEOS
KOOL 101.7

Netflix Is Raising Its Prices Again

The price of your monthly fix of Netflix movies and shows is about to go up. Starting immediately, the price of a new Netflix subscription goes up; the increase varies based on which of Netflix’s plan you prefer. The standard plan, which was previously $13.99, is now $15.49. The premium plan, which allows for four different simultaneous streams and the best HD picture, now costs $19.99, up from $17.99. And the basic plan jumps from $8.99 to $9.99. If you’re already a Netflix subscriber, you’ll see the change reflected in your next monthly bill.
TV & VIDEOS
KOOL 101.7

Daniel Radcliffe to Play ’Weird Al’ Yankovic In Upcoming Biopic

Look, everyone loves Harry Potter, but let’s be real: The guy is kind of a nerd. He’s got glasses, he loves to read books of spells, he hangs out with an owl — kind of a dork when you get right down to it. So that makes this casting perfect: Daniel Radcliffe has signed on to play the world’s greatest (and coolest) musician and song parodist, “Weird Al” Yankovic.
MOVIES
KOOL 101.7

Boba Fett Talks Too Much On His Show, Says Temuera Morrison

Star Wars fans have been waiting for decades to learn the story of the mysterious bounty hunter Boba Fett. Now that The Book of Boba Fett is here though, some viewers are voicing complaints about the show, from its sluggish pacing, to its flashback-heavy structure, to its sluggish action, to its depiction of Boba himself, who has been transformed from a ruthless bounty hunter into a surprisingly principled underworld kingpin. Gone is the guy who would solve his problems with a blaster or a rocket from his backpack. Instead, on his new series, Boba Fett wanders around Tatooine trying to negotiate with everyone and anyone he meets. Boba Fett had just four lines in The Empire Strikes Back. In The Book of Boba Fett, he talks constantly.
TV & VIDEOS
KOOL 101.7

A Live-Action ’Godzilla’ TV Show Is Coming to Apple TV Plus

The king of the monsters is about to become the king of television. Having reestablished Godzilla as a major tentpole franchise with a series of bleak and epic disaster movies, Legendary is now taking that giant rampaging lizard to TV. Deadline reports that Apple has landed the rights for an upcoming Godzilla series that will expand the story of Legendary’s “Monsterverse,” which started with 2014’s Godzilla, and then continued in Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and last year Godzilla vs. Kong. The show will feature Godzilla as well as “the Titans,” Legendary’s name for the various other kaiju who feud with Godzilla in the films for control of the Earth. (To date, the films have included MUTO, King Ghidorah, Rodan, and King Kong.)
TV SERIES
KOOL 101.7

Michael Mann Announces ‘Heat’ Sequel Novel

Long considered one of the best crime films of the ’90s, Heat is finally getting a sequel — as a book. Announced today by Michael Mann’s own Twitter account, the book is called Heat 2, and it goes on sale in August. Mann, who wrote and directed the original film, co-wrote the novel with author Meg Gardiner. Here’s the teaser for the book:
MOVIES
