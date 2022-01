SAN FRANCISCO — A timely Gary Payton II poster over Goga Bitadze was negated by a technical foul afterwards. There were blown defensive assignments, careless turnovers and stone cold shooting from three, while the Indiana Pacers capitalized on every miscue and capitalized at all the right times. It was just one of those nights that the Golden State Warriors would want to quickly forget but also remember the lessons from.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO