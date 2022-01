Aid agencies have suspended operations in an area of Ethiopia's stricken Tigray region where a deadly air strike hit a camp for people displaced by the country's 14-month war, the UN said Sunday. The raid came only hours after the Ethiopian government had issued a call for "national reconciliation", and sparked renewed appeals from an alarmed international community for an end to the brutal conflict. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement to AFP that the attack at midnight Friday in the town of Dedebit in northwestern Tigray had "caused scores of civilian casualties including deaths", according to its preliminary information. "Humanitarian partners suspended activities in the area due to the ongoing threats of drone strikes," it said.

