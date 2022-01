You may have heard that the Braves and Freddie Freeman failed to come to an agreement on a contract extension or free agency deal during the entirety of 2021. Shockingly, I totally haven’t heard too many people talking about this, and it’s definitely one of the more underreported stories out there right now, for sure. Fortunately, you have the fine folks here at this particular Braves baseball blog to bring you up to speed on options that the Braves have should the star first baseman decide to play elsewhere in the future.

MLB ・ 21 HOURS AGO