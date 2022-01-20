ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

UN: Food aid in Ethiopia's Tigray now at 'all-time lowest'

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — The United Nations says food distribution in Ethiopia’s blockaded Tigray region has reached its “all-time lowest” while more than 50,000 children are thought to be severely malnourished, the latest sign of growing crisis amid efforts to end the country’s 14-month war.

Thursday’s update by the U.N. humanitarian agency says food aid stocks and fuel are “almost entirely exhausted” in the region of some 6 million people, where a government blockade was imposed in late June 2021 to keep supplies from reaching Tigray forces battling Ethiopian and allied troops.

Conditions under the blockade have become so dire that the International Committee of the Red Cross in a statement this week said some doctors in Tigray are now using salt to clean wounds, handing out expired medications and reusing single-use items such as chest drains and gloves.

The war also has affected Ethiopia’s neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar, where rebuilding has begun after Tigray forces retreated back into their region in late December under a drone-supported military offensive. The U.N. update says more than a half-million people in Amhara received food assistance during the week ending Jan. 12.

During that time, food aid reached only about 10,000 people in Tigray, the U.N. said.

The recent shift in the war, and talk of national dialogue, was seen as an opening for further mediation efforts and new U.S. special envoy David Satterfield was in Ethiopia on Thursday to meet with senior officials.

On Wednesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after a call with the African Union envoy leading mediation efforts said he was delighted to hear “there is now a demonstrable effort to make peace” in Ethiopia, but neither he nor envoy Olusegun Obasanjo’s spokesman gave details.

Fighting continues. Several drone strikes have killed scores of civilians in Tigray in recent weeks.

When asked why Ethiopia’s military didn’t pursue the Tigray forces into their region when they retreated, an army general on Thursday told the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate that Ethiopia has concluded part one in the war “and that, by definition, means there will be part two.” Gen. Abebaw Tadesse added that “we will go there and discard the enemy. ... It’s just a matter of time.”

The war's combatants also include soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, who are allied with Ethiopian forces and blamed by witnesses for some of the worst atrocities in the war, as well as fighters from Amhara who now occupy western Tigray.

In light of Eritrea's involvement, “any possibility of ending the war through a negotiated settlement goes directly through Asmara,” Eritrea's capital, the leader of the Tigray forces, Debretsion Gebremichael, wrote Thursday in The Africa Report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nigeria extremists still ‘very dangerous,’ says UN official

The Islamic extremist insurgency in northeast Nigeria is a “very, very dangerous (and) very threatening” crisis that needs more than $1 billion in aid in 2022 to assist those hit by the decade-long conflict, United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said.In an interview with The Associated Press, Griffiths, head of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, urged the world not to forget the continuing devastation caused by Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province, together blamed for killing tens of thousands of residents and displacing millions.“This is a very different kind of...
AFRICA
104.1 WIKY

Ethiopia’s rebellious Tigray party accuses Eritrea of attacking its forces

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – The Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the party that controls most of the northern Ethiopia region of Tigray, on Sunday accused Eritrea of attacking its troops. “The Eritrean military launched fresh attacks against our forces yesterday in Sigem Kofolo… located in Northwestern Tigray close to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olusegun Obasanjo
101 WIXX

Ethiopia PM must end Tigray conflict, Nobel committee says

OSLO (Reuters) – The committee that awards the Nobel Peace Prize appealed on Thursday to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the award in 2019, to halt the conflict unfolding in the country’s northern region of Tigray. In a rare critique of a former laureate https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nobel-prize-peace-idUSKBN1WQ12I, the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Could Ethiopia’s ‘false banana’ be a wonder crop in face of the climate crisis?

The climate crisis, exacerbated by the Covid pandemic, has increased food insecurity for millions of people, particularly in the Global South.The United Nations warns that over the next 30 years, food supply and food security will be severely threatened if more is not done to tackle global heating, and crops’ vulnerability to increasing extremes such as prolonged droughts, heatwaves, flash-flooding and insect infestations. For example, global yields of both maize and wheat are projected to significantly decline due to climate impacts caused by emissions from fossil-fuel burning. In Africa and Central America, nearly 950 million metric tonnes of maize is...
AGRICULTURE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mutinous soldiers take over Burkina Faso military barracks

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Mutinous soldiers seized control of a military base in Burkina Faso's capital Sunday, raising fears of a coup attempt in the West African nation as gunfire rang out for hours amid growing frustration with the government's handling of the Islamic insurgency. The...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Aid#Kenya#Un#Ap#The United Nations#U N#Ethiopian#Amhara#African
The Independent

UN chief condemns airstrikes in Yemen that killed more than 70

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has condemned airstrikes in Yemen that reportedly killed more than 70 people this week.A facility in the northern city of Saada, which was used as a temporary holding centre, was hit by the Saudi-led coalition in the early hours of Friday, killing dozens of detained migrants. Three children were also reportedly killed in a separate strike while playing on a football field in Hodeidah located 35km south of Saada, according to rights groups. The death toll is expected to rise. If confirmed, the raids would mark some of the deadliest ever for civilians in...
ABU DHABI
AFP

Taliban to meet Western officials in Norway for aid talks

The Taliban will hold talks with Western officials in Oslo next week on human rights and humanitarian aid in their first official visit to the West since returning to power, the Norwegian and Taliban governments said Friday. The visit from Sunday to Tuesday will see meetings with "Norwegian authorities and officials from a number of allied countries", including Britain, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy and the United States, it said. "We are extremely concerned about the grave situation in Afghanistan, where millions of people are facing a full-blown humanitarian disaster," said Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt. The Taliban swept back to power in Afghanistan last summer as international troops withdrew after a two-decade presence.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

UN chief: World more unpredictable than during the Cold War

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday the current world is “much more chaotic, much less predictable” than during the Cold War between the former Soviet Union and the United States and it's dangerous because there are no “instruments” to deal with crises.He said in a wide-ranging press conference that the Cold War was between two opposing blocs where there were clear rules and mechanisms to prevent conflict. It “never became hot because there was a certain level of predictability,” he said.He said he wouldn’t call the dangerous situation today a Cold War or a Hot War but probably...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
United Nations
Reuters

Burkina Faso President Kabore detained at military camp - sources

OUAGADOUGOU, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has been detained at a military camp by mutinying soldiers, four security sources and a West African diplomat said on Monday, following heavy gunfire around his residence on Sunday night in the capital Ouagadougou. His detention comes after sustained gunfire...
POLITICS
AFP

US army confirms Russian mercenaries in Mali

The US army has confirmed the presence of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group in Mali, which the African nation's government has denied amid increasingly strained relations with the West. "Wagner is in Mali," General Stephen Townsend, the head of US Africa Command, said in an interview with Voice of America, "They are there, we think, numbering several hundred now." "They're deploying there, supported by the Russian military, Russian Air Force airplanes are delivering them," he said, directly tying the Wagner group to the Kremlin, a link that Moscow denies. "The world can see this happening," Townsend said. "It's a great concern to us."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Talks with Taliban begin in Norway

A Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday started three days of talks with Western government officials and Afghan civil society representatives in Oslo amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.The closed-door meetings are taking place at a hotel in the snow-capped mountains above the Norwegian capital, Oslo, and the first day will see Taliban representatives meeting with women's rights activists and human rights defenders from Afghanistan and from the Afghan diaspora.Before the talks, the Taliban’s deputy minister of culture and information tweeted a voice message he said was from Muttaqi, expressing hope for...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
53K+
Followers
89K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy