ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

US home sales fall with available properties at a record low

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r2Z9t_0dqwXyZf00
This is a home sold in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Sales of previously occupied homes fell in December for the first time in four months as mortgage rates ticked higher and would-be buyers struggled to find properties with the number of properties on the market at record-lows. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of previously occupied homes fell in December for the first time in four months as many would-be buyers were frustrated by a lack of available houses, which fell to the lowest level in more than two decades.

Existing home sales dropped 4.6% last month from November, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of nearly 6.2 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday.

The demand for homes remains healthy, the group said, with median prices jumping nearly 16% from a year ago to $358,000. Homes sold in an average of 19 days, slightly higher than in the summer but still quite rapid. Yet the number of houses for sale slumped to just 910,000 in December, the fewest since records began in 1999.

“It’s very hard for sales to meaningfully grow when there’s just not that much available to buy,” said Kwame Donaldson, senior economist for real estate website Zillow. “Existing home sales fell back to earth in December after an unexpectedly strong autumn. ... This reversal can be traced to a dramatic decrease in options for buyers.”

The inventory of homes for sale has fallen 40% from pre-pandemic levels, Donaldson said.

Even with the December decline, it has been a healthy year for home sales. Annual sales reached 6.1 million in 2021, the National Association of Realtors said, up 8.5% from 2020 and the most since 2006, the height of the housing bubble that crashed the following year.

Sales soared after pandemic lockdowns ended and many Americans sought more space for indoor offices and online schooling. Healthy home-buying was also fueled by strong job and income gains.

The surge in new omicron infections may have discouraged some people from putting their homes on the market and opening them to extensive traffic, Donaldson said, driving inventory lower.

With the Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates as soon as March, home sales are expected to decline this year, said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the Realtors.

Mortgage rates started to rise sharply in late December, after last month’s sales were mostly completed. The anticipation of higher borrowing costs likely drove home purchases higher in the fall. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage reached nearly 3.6% this week, the highest since March 2020 and up from 3.05% a month ago.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
money.com

Daily Mortgage Rates Are Over 4% | January 22 & 23, 2022

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage crossed 4% this week for the first time since September 2020, ending the week at 4.019%. Rates for all loan categories ended higher week-over-week. The average interest on a 30-year refinance, for instance, moved up to 4.136%. The latest rate on a...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Real Estate
Washington, DC
Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
REAL ESTATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Number of homes for sale around Orlando hits historic low

ORLANDO, Fla. — A quarter century after construction began, Baldwin Park’s 4,000-something homes stand as some of the most desirable in the City of Orlando. Parks and trees surround the quiet streets. Neighbors can gather on porches, jog on bike paths or walk less than a mile to the community’s trendy downtown district, complete with an expansive lake view.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
CNET

Your house may be worth more than you paid for it: Here are 4 ways to tap into your home equity

Home prices skyrocketed last year and continue to increase across the US. In 2020, millions fled major cities for more space in the suburbs during the pandemic, increasing demand and driving up prices. Meanwhile, material shortages inflated the price of new construction. Low inventory and cash-wielding house hunters continue to squeeze an already tight market even tighter.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Mortgage#Ap#Zillow#Americans#The Federal Reserve
The Independent

House sales down by a fifth in December compared with a year earlier

The number of house sales in December last year was down by a fifth compared with a year earlier, but bounced upwards from the previous month.An estimated 100,110 transactions took place across the UK in December 2021, marking a 20.0% decrease compared with 125,190 house sales in the same month in 2020.The December 2021 total was however 7.6% higher than in November 2021, according to the figures released by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).The stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland ended from October 2021.The fact that transactions were up on November is a better reflection of where the...
BUSINESS
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: Low Inventory of Single Family Homes For Sale

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday Morning, 1/21/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 2 new listings, 1 sold property, and 7 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBA Says New Home Sales Tilting to Higher Priced Properties

While new home sales have been performing well over the last few months, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) expects a stumble in December. Its Builder Application Survey (BAS) data for the month shows mortgage applications for new home purchases decreasing 5.0 percent compared to November and by 7.1 percent from December 2020. This change does not include any adjustment for typical seasonal patterns.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
therealdeal.com

Fairfield County home listings fall to record lows

Connecticut’s home market has proved to be no exception to the low inventory problem punishing buyers since the onset of the pandemic. In Fairfield County, single-family listings have dropped to their lowest level on record, according to appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman. Listing inventory in the quarter was 898 homes, a 46.4 percent drop from the third quarter and a 38.8 percent drop year-over-year, marking the fastest-moving market in 17 years.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
MarketRealist

How to Buy a Pre-Foreclosure Home—All About the Nuanced Process

Foreclosure is something homebuyers hope to avoid. Foreclosure is the process when a lender sells or seizes a home from the buyer due to their inability to pay for it. Most lenders try to work with homeowners to get them caught up on the payments. However, there are times when people default on a loan and force the lender to sell the property to recoup the lost money. When buying a pre-foreclosure home, here are some things to consider.
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

731K+
Followers
378K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy