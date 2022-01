While Scream is currently holding number one on the box office chart, there were a few other horror titles that were released this past week, including Saban Films’ The Legend of La Llorona and Screen Media Films’ Stoker Hills starring horror icon Tony Todd (Candyman). The synopsis for the latter is as follows: In the secluded town of Stoker Hills, three college students find themselves in their worst nightmare when they set out to film a horror movie and are kidnapped by a serial killer. Their only hope for survival is the camera they left behind and the two detectives looking for clues in the footage. There are many aspects of Stoker Hills that make the film worth watching, one of those being the cinematography by John Orphan. Orphan approached the look of the film with the viewpoint of, withholding information in the darkness is much scarier than showing the audience everything all at once. In the below exclusive interview, Orphan goes into more detail about how darkness almost became another character in Stoker Hills, working with director Benjamin Louis, his extensive commercial work and much more.

