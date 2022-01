The MLB Players Association on Monday in New York City met with Major League Baseball’s bargaining representatives in an effort to bring an end to the ongoing owner lockout that’s brought baseball to a halt. MLB initiated the labor stoppage on Dec. 2 upon expiration of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA), which is the binding accord that governs almost every aspect of the player-team working relationship. As expected, the union at this meeting presented a counterproposal to what owners offered up on Jan. 13.

