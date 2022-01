CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Three people were wounded in a shooting at a Waffle House early Sunday in northern Tennessee, authorities said. One man was airlifted to a Nashville hospital and was in critical but stable condition, WZTV-TV reported. Two other people who were wounded drove or were taken to area hospitals, the television station reported. Their injuries were said not to be life-threatening, police said.

