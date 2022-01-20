2 critically injured in multi-vehicle Murfreesboro crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were critically injured in a crash involving five vehicles in Murfreesboro early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. Boulevard and SE Broad Street.

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Murfreesboro police reported a “car and truck collided head-on and burst into flames.” The driver of the car and their passenger were taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash but no other injuries were reported, according to Murfreesboro police.

A witness told News 2 one of the other victims involved in the crash jumped from their vehicle to help pull people from the burning wreckage.

“Both cars were flaming real big and I heard somebody hollering and next thing I see, Matthew is dragging somebody out of the car and laying them on the asphalt. It was pretty amazing to watch. I wish I could have done more to help but he had plenty of help down there with him…but hey, that man saved three lives here today in Murfreesboro, sure did.”

Broad Street remains reopened to traffic around 11:30 a.m. Murfreesboro police reported due to the seriousness of the injuries incurred, the department’s fatal reconstruction team is investigating the crash.

No additional information was released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

