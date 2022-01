We’ve got the perfect story for a cold, snowy Monday. A hunting dog that was lost in Montana for a week was reunited with its owner. 68-year-old Roger Jacobs had raised up his dog, Salty, from the time she was just a little puppy. The dog, now seven years old, was even trained to go hunting with Jacobs. But about a week before Christmas, Salty was able to escape out of a gate on the property because the latch was unlocked.

MONTANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO